Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas set, Errol Spence out with injury

August 10th, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

Errol Spence Jr. will no longer fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21 as the man who got handed the Filipino Senator’s world title steps in to fight.

The unified welterweight champion had to withdraw from his blockbuster FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown.

Spence was due to battle eight-division and former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Truth” was ruled out this week due to a retinal tear in his left eye.

WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas will step up to replace Spence and will defend his title against Pacquiao.

Ugas was given the belt by the World Boxing Association controversially during the pandemic.

Pacquiao had won that title when he defeated Keith Thurman in his last fight in July 2019. Ugas will now switch opponents.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs. UGAS

Ugas was preparing to make his first title defense against Fabian Maidana in the co-feature of the Spence-Pacquiao card.

Being elevated to the main event against boxing legend, Pacquiao means Ugas will get a career-defining fight sooner rather than later.

On Monday, Spence discovered that he had a torn retina during a pre-fight medical examination by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in Las Vegas.

He flew back home to Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday and will have surgery to repair the tear on Wednesday. Spence will make a full recovery and return to the ring, possibly against the winner.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21,’’ Spence said. “I was excited about the fight and the event.

“Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my vision in that condition.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse.’’