Former heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder looking ferocious in the gym

August 10th, 2021

@malikkingscott

Deontay Wilder is training hard for the delayed trilogy bout with Tyson Fury as the former heavyweight champion plots his revenge.

“The Bronze Bomber” aims to turn around a crushing seventh-round stoppage at the hands of the current WBC ruler on October 9th.

Wilder knows defeat could spell the end of his glittering career for good.

Coach Malik Scott gives regular updates to fans and media via his ever-interesting Instagram account as “The Odd Guy” oversees preparations.

In his latest post, Wilder looks in better shape than even in the build-up to the failed July clash. The American looks ferocious throwing hooks at Scott as Wilder bids to rectify his only loss.

ABOUT DEONTAY WILDER

Wilder (42-1, 41 KOs), a 2008 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, won the heavyweight title in January 2015. Back then, he re-energized the heavyweight division.

With his fantastic run of knockouts, Wilder was captivating fans with his electrifying power and charisma.

He held the WBC heavyweight world title for more than five years, notching an incredible ten consecutive successful defenses.

To put this achievement into context, more than all-time greats Mike Tyson, Joe Frazier, and Lennox Lewis. At the same time, Wilder earned a reputation as one of the most devastating punchers in boxing history.

Nine of his ten title defenses ended via knockout, including a pair of come-from-behind victories over Cuban star Luis Ortiz. The most explosive was a one-punch, first-round demolition over 2012 U.S. Olympian Dominic Breazeale.

WBN sat just rows back as the punch hit Breazeale and echoed around the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder needs a similar connection to take out Fury, who stated pre-fight that he would have to be nailed to the canvas to lose.

Wilder’s knockout ratio of more than 93 percent still stands as the highest benchmark for any heavyweight champion, past or present. It must get channeled if he is to take out the furious one.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III takes place on October 9th in Las Vegas. The event is live on FOX and ESPN Pay Per View.