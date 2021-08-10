DeWayne Williams takes on Justin Bell in Philadelphia on Sept 2

August 10th, 2021

On Thursday night, September 2nd, Worldwide Title Shot will make it’s promotional debut dubbed “Thursday Night Title Fights” series at the Marriott Philadelphia West Hotel.

The night will be headlined by a six-round ABF Atlantic Super Middleweight Title bout featuring DeWayne Williams taking on Justin Bell.

Williams, 27 years-old of Philadelphia, has a record of 3-3 with three knockouts. The two-year professional is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Stephon Morris (4-1) on April 24th in Philadelphia.

Bell of Greenville, NC has a record of 5-0 with four knockouts. The 25 year-old is a four-year professional is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Tyshawn Foster on May 22nd in Greenville, South Carolina.

In a six-round lightweight co-feature, Kevin Asmat (6-2, 5 KOs) of North Bergen, NJ will fight Danny Murray (5-4) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ.

Seeing action in four-round bouts will be super middleweight Jason Bell (4-1, 1 KO) of Greenville, South Carolina; super featherweight Feifilimai Faiva (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of New York, NY; and pro debuting Jared Wells of Fluvanna, Virginia.

Opponents and More Bouts will be announced shortly.

The Marriott Philadelphia West is located at 111 Crawford Ave, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

Tickets are $125, $100 and $65 and can be Purchased at https://wwts.ticketbud.com/thursday-night-title-fights

Doors open at 5:PM ET and 1st bout will be at 6 PM