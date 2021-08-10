The character traits of great boxers

August 10th, 2021

Becoming a ‘great’ boxer is about more than just punching hard. You need a mixture of speed, accuracy, technique, and attitude. This article will examine some of the key characteristics that boxers need to make it to the top.

Speed

Muhammed Ali and Floyd Mayweather are perfect examples of the importance of speed in boxing. Both lack tremendous punching power but are still two of the best pound-for-pound fighters because of their combination of speed and precision. Speed begets speed and if you are fast around the ring opponents can struggle to cope. The Cotto vs Mayweather fight is a good example of how this plays out.

Punching accuracy

Boxers that can land their punches when they want to are a nightmare for even the best. The ability to place your shots with judgment and precision makes it almost impossible for an opponent to avoid being hit. Manny Pacquiao has had huge success in recent years, combining speed with accuracy with devastating effect.

Punching power

While it is true that having a powerful punch can make a huge difference to your chances of winning, you still need to be able to use the other skills if you wish to make it into the top tier of fighters. Deontay Wilder and George Foreman are both great examples of how far a big punch can get you.

Defense

The best boxers are able to deflect or avoid punches with ease and not get hit as often. A great method of avoiding harm is to keep your guard up, ready to deflect any incoming shots. Legend has it that Sugar Ray Robinson was so good at this that he could block punches being thrown three seconds before his opponent even threw the punch. This would have been an amazing feat of defense but if true illustrates the importance of keeping on your toes and never being tricked into a false sense of security.

Knowing when to rest

You need to pick and choose your fights carefully. It is possible for fighters to be so eager to fight that they take on more than they can manage, which only leads to burnout and poor performances. Instead of facing major fights every few months you should try to space them out further apart – this will allow you time to train properly and avoid injuries.

Conditioning

The best boxers in history, such as Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao, have been able to take incredible punches without being phased. It is their conditioning that enables them to do this. Conditioning also helps boxers avoid injury by making sure they are strong enough to cope with the punishment meted out over several rounds of boxing.

Intelligence

The best boxers have been able to adapt and change their style of fighting over time. Floyd Mayweather is a perfect example of a boxer who has changed his style to suit opponents as he has moved up in weight.

Guts and determination

Boxing is a tough sport and the best boxers need to be able to show their toughness in order to win. It is also important that you don’t give up when things get difficult. Sometimes a boxing match can turn on its head and with a few well-placed punches you could easily reverse the setback and go on to win.