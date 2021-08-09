WBA President orders score review, ignores corruption, racism allegations

August 9th, 2021

World Boxing Association President Gilberto Mendoza finally reacted to the horrendous fallout from one of the most incredible scoring performances in recent memory.

Under pressure from fans a media, Mendoza broke his silence almost twenty-four hours after the fight between Mykal Fox and Gabriel Maestre concluded.

The response from Mendoza came after allegations of corruption brought calls for an investigation into the sanctioning body. And to add insult to injury, racist tweets got uncovered from one of those judging.

None of this got addressed by Mendoza in his offering of a review.

“Maestre vs. Fox – The review of the fight was ordered immediately. Based on the preliminary scorecards received indicates a direct rematch could be ordered,” said the WBA head.

“The judges, who were also accepted by the Minnesota Commission, will be interviewed individually,” he added.

By the time Mendoza had issued his intentions, damaging tweets from Gloria Martinez Rizzo – the wife of a highly-ranked WBA Executive – had been circulated on social media and by WBN.

World Boxing News also sent Gilberto Mendoza those tweets directly, with all the evidence provided to allow him to make an informed decision.

In this case, Mendoza chose not to mention the fact Rizzo had made such disgusting views public. They included calling the former First Lady of the United States “Monkey Face.”

Many believe Rizzo should be investigated and fired merely for those comments, let alone the 117-110 scorecard for Maestre.

Promoters and media continue to push for change, and the World Boxing Association is at the center of the storm. The sanctions body WBN declassified on site earlier this year is continually hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION PRESSURE

Pressure is mounting on Mendoza to clean up his house.

Hall of Famer Lou DiBella and broadcaster Al Bernstein didn’t hold back in their views.

“I just watched Maestre-Fox fight, ” pointed out Bernstein. “I never make statements like this, but… That terrible decision was pure WBA corruption.

“And the three judges John Mariano, Gloria Martinez, and Danial Singh should never judge another professional bout.”

DiBella said: “The incompetence of officials is a problem in #boxing, but the robbery last night in Maestre vs. Fox had nothing to do with incompetence.

“It was purposeful, foreseeable, and emblematic of a corrupt, broken system.”

Unless something is done to eradicate this problem in our sport, results like this will keep affecting talented boxers who deserve to have their hands raised in the correct decision.

