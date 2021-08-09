Judge deletes account as World Boxing Association ignore racist tweets

August 9th, 2021

World Boxing Association judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo deleted her Twitter account on Sunday as a storm brewed over horrific racist tweets.

Rizzo, who got voted WBA Judge of the Year in 2019, came under fire for several posts made between 2016 and 2020.

In one of them, Rizzo labeled ex-First Lady Michelle Obama “Monkey Face” and reportedly supported election fraud and Donald Trump.

World Boxing News contacted WBA President Gilberto Mendoza on Sunday. WBN presented all the evidence to Mr. Mendoza, which was extensive.

A few hours later, Mendoza released a statement on the events that caused the controversy in the first place. There was no mention whatsoever of Rizzo’s alleged racism.

Mendoza said of the Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox decision: “The review of the fight was ordered immediately. Based on the preliminary scorecards received indicates a direct rematch could be ordered.

“The judges, who were also accepted by the Minnesota Commission, will be interviewed individually.”

Those words came after Rizzo scored the fight 10-2 in favor of Maestre despite Fox seemingly winning most rounds and dropping the Venezuelan.

A shocking performance worthy of being struck off led to the discovery of Rizzo’s dormant Twitter account. She moved quickly to delete not only the posts but her entire account after they went public.

The Obama slur was just the tip of the iceberg. Rizzo also stated that Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors should “be killed” for her bid to get former President Trump out of office.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION INTERVIEW

So far, Rizzo is only facing an interview by the WBA over her scoring of Maestre vs. Fox. Mendoza has chosen to ignore the racism allegations entirely.

Given that Rizzo is married to a top WBA Executive, it doesn’t look promising for any accountability of her tweets.

In the current climate of change worldwide, the WBA cannot expect this to go away quietly. It’s the latest in a long list of WBA problems that led to WBN declassifying them as a significant sanctioning body in January 2021.

Furthermore, WBN no longer recognizes the WBA or their many “world titles” as having any influence in boxing moving forward.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.