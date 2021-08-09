Tickets go on sale for Hennessy Sports All Stars on September 10

August 9th, 2021

Tickets from just £40* are on sale now for promoter Mick Hennessy’s show Hennessy All-Stars featuring some of the best in British and Irish boxing talents on one huge night of boxing at the Coventry Skydome Arena on Friday 10th September.

All-action Birmingham warrior Sam Eggington headlines the show in a big championship contest to be announced shortly, supported by the return of big-hitting Brixton star Isaac Chamberlain;

Irish KO king Stevie McKenna; Birmingham’s Former British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters;

Coventry’s dynamite-punching middleweight sensation River Wilson-Bent, Birmingham welterweight ace Kaisee Benjamin;

Birmingham’s flash and brash Love Island and super-middleweight star Idris Virgo; red-hot Irish super-welterweight talent Brett McGinty;

Brighton heavyweight destroyer Tommy Welch and the silky skilled Sevenoaks prospect Michael Hennessy Jr.

Tickets are available to purchase now from only £40* from the Coventry Skydome Arena website https://iceaccount.co.uk/championship-boxing

Attendance will be subject to following government guidelines that can be viewed here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/covid-19-coronavirus-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do?priority-taxon=774cee22-d896-44c1-a611-e3109cce8eae

Terms and Conditions can be viewed here:

Code of conduct https://iceaccount.co.uk/legal/coventry/code-of-conduct

Plan your visit https://iceaccount.co.uk/legal/coventry/plan-your-visit

For further information please visit www.planet-ice.co.uk and Hennessy Sports social media platforms.

*Subject to booking fee