Summer Lynn to face Brenda “Boom Boom” Gonzales in ten rounder on Aug 14

August 9th, 2021

Professional championship boxing returns to the Quad Cities, August 14th at The River Center in Davenport, Iowa as Alien Boi Boxing & Calkins Sports Productions present Majestic, a welterweight bout between undefeated Chicago standout Summer Lynn 5-0 (3) as she takes on Brenda “Boom Boom” Gonzales 4-2 (1) of New Mexico in a 10-round championship bout.

Lynn, a 2-time National Champion, trained by Rick Ramos who also trains the Undisputed World Champion and #1 rated female in the world, Jessica McCaskill.

Lynn, a protégé of McCaskill has gotten great work in training camp with the current champion.

“My training hasn’t really changed for this because we are always training to be fight ready.” Lynn says. “When we say no days off that really means no days off. The only thing that has changed is the amount of rounds I have been doing.” says the young title challenger.

When asked about her game plan, Lynn answered “We are training to have a lot of pressure for this fight and a high pace of punches, I think game plan will have me come out as the winner of this fight.” Brenda Gonzales has had plenty of time to prepare for this bout and has a different outlook.

“I’m excited for this opportunity!! Camp is going well and I’ve been working hard! Hoping to bring the best Boom Boom that I can!!” Gonzales has been the distance with McCaskill in pro boxing and has experience in MMA carrying a 9-4 pro record trained by Arlene Sanchez-Vaughn and married to UFC fighter Tim Means.

This will be the first championship bout in Iowa and will be an explosive event for Quad Cities boxing.

The undercard will feature some of Davenport’s favorites. Undefeated welterweight Travis “2-Face” Thomas 8-0 (5) and undefeated super-middleweight Chino ‘The Destroyer” Hill 5-0 (4) will square off in separate bouts.

Chino “The Destroyer” Hill coming off his latest stoppage win will face a tough competitor who is no stranger to Quad City fight fans as he will face Moline’s MMA Caged Aggression veteran Brandt “The Beast” Cooper, who will be making his transition into professional boxing

Davenports Travis “2-Face” Thomas is looking to stay undefeated as a welterweight but needs to get by the spoiler Lionel Jimenez of East Moline a veteran of 35 professional bouts.

Rising prospect Tony Woods 7-0 (6) of Cedar Rapids has had 3 exciting stoppage wins in the QC in the past year will return looking for another knockout.

The card will also feature local fighters, Lupe Jimenez, Javier Marquina, Jason Phillips, Taurean Bogguess, Edgar Uvalle, Anthony Linenfelser, Raul Jimenez and Jeremy McGuire

Tickets available at River Center / Adler Theater Box office or call 309-721-9469 $60 Ringside / $45 Second Row / $35 General Admission