Split-T Management enjoy success four-fold over the weekend

August 9th, 2021

It was a knockout weekend for Split-T Management as four of it’s athletes all scored knockout victories bouts that took place on two continents.

On Friday night at The DoubleTree Hotel in Sacramento, Kevin Montano made a successful pro debut by taking out Tyler Marshall in the 2nd round of their junior lightweight bout.

Montano, who was fighting in front of his hometown fans, put on a dominating performance against the nine-fight veteran Williams, and got the stoppage victory at 1:42 of round two.

The 23 year-old Montano is from Sacramento, California and had a distinguished amateur career that saw him rise to the number-two ranked lightweight in the United States.

During Montano’s amateur career, Montano was a three-time California State Champion, the 2017 National Golden Gloves runner-up, 2017 Eastern qualifier runner-up, 2019 Western qualifier runner-up and he placed third in the 2021 Nationals.

On Saturday afternoon, Former world title challenger Ebanie Bridges was impressive in stopping Bec Connolly in round three of a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout.

The bout was seen live and worldwide on DAZN

In round three, Bridges landed a hard uppercut that was followed by a flurry to the head that sent Connolly to the deck. Bridges then landed a hard overhand right that was followed by a left to the jaw that forced a referee stoppage at 1:22.

Bridges, 118 3/4 lbs of New South Wales, AUS is now 6-1 with three knockouts. Connolly, 118 lbs of Swindon, ENG is 3-10.

“To be back here in the UK, and to win and get my hand raised is amazing,” Bridges told DAZN. “Las time I was unlucky, although I still got a good reception. It was good to get in here and get my hand raised for my fans. I had a few people here supporting me so shout out to everyone that came. I saw you there with your Aussie flags and I appreciate you. It feels great.

“Winning is what it’s all about. It’s all good having the fanbase and the social media presence but if you’re not winning it can only go so far. Winning is important. It feels good. She was more difficult in the sense she was holding and a bit rough on the inside. That was new for me. I’m not used to people holding.

“I thought I would finish it in the later rounds. I knew I would break her down. I was just aiming for her body for the first few rounds because I wanted to break her body down so I could open her up to the head, and that’s exactly what we did. That’s what our plan was.

“By the third round I already had her hands dropping from going to the body and then that’s why that right hand was landing.

On Saturday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida, brother Marques and Dominic Valle each remained undefeated with knockout victories of their own.

Marques needed just 30 seconds to destroy Jimmy Rosario in their four-round welterweight bout.

It was a left hook to the live that ended Rosario’s night and lifted Marques’ record to 3-0 with three knockouts.

The former Team USA member, having less than 50 career amateur fights, Valle made it all the way to the 2020 Olympic Trials, where he impressed with his ability to consistently walk down more experienced opposition.

Dominic needed two rounds to dispose of 30-fight veteran Michael Gaxiola.

The time of the stoppage was 2:15 for Valle, who raised his mark to 2-0 with two knockouts.

Dominic won the 2016 National Silver Gloves and in 2018, he was a National Junior Olympics champion.