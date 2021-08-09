“I fear no man, Oscar De La Hoya will get knocked out! – Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort has fired a warning to Oscar De La Hoya ahead of the pair trading blows in a professional boxing contest on September 11th.

On the back of De La Hoya predicting the pair will go to war, Belfort believes a knockout is on the cards.

“When you step in the ring, you want the wars. I’m coming into the sport that Oscar has mastered, and I’ve learned in training boxing at a different level,” said Belfort.

“My style is to come as a lion, and that’s what I’m going to do, no changes now.”

A national hero in his native Brazil, Belfort was taught at a very young age by jiu-jitsu master Carlson Gracie who nicknamed him ‘Vitor Belfort Gracie.’

With fast, powerful hands and a slick ground game, Belfort got selected to compete at one of the first Ultimate Fighting Championship tournaments at the young age of 18.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under the tutelage of Gracie, Belfort would continue to have a highly acclaimed and distinguished career in UFC, becoming one of their most famous international fighters.

He is a former UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion and also the winner of the UFC-12 Heavyweight Tournament Championship.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA KO

Belfort aims to use all his advantages despite both being wary of each other.

“There’s a lot of mutual respect between the both of us, but once the bell rings, it’s war. My heart, not my size, will make the difference in this fight.

“In my mind, I can beat any man, and that’s how I feel about Oscar. I know he’s left-handed and has a great jab, and I have to prepare for that. This battle is the Best vs. the Best!”

“I never look at the odds for my fights. I make my prediction work for me. Prediction: Knockout!”

A must-see attraction throughout his career for MMA fans, Belfort became known for his explosive striking power, with two of his fights heading the list of all-time best-selling UFC Pay-Per-View events.

Belfort’s illustrious UFC career includes numerous records and accolades. They include ‘Knockout of the Night’ (five times), ‘Most Knockouts in UFC History’ (12), ‘Most First Round Finishes in UFC History’ (13), and ‘Youngest UFC Tournament Winner’ (19 years, 313 days).

Among the notable names Belfort defeated in his illustrious career include; Dan Henderson, Randy Couture, Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, and Wanderlei Silva.

He has also battled many other top names; Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, and Lyoto Machida.