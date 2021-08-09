Manny Pacquiao “took” Errol Spence fight that was “signed for months”

Ryan Hafey

According to the champion holding his belt, Manny Pacquiao swooped in and took the Errol Spence fight from welterweight rival Yordenis Ugas.

The Cuban had revealed that he’d signed a deal with Spence for months before Pacquiao came along and turned the American’s head.

Spence was due to face Ugas over the summer until Pacquaio decided to choose “The Truth” over a previously agreed clash with Mikey Garcia.

Terence Crawford, who was also on the “Pacman” shortlist, was disregarded too in favor of Spence.

Explaining how things went down, Ugas stated: “I had a signed fight against Spence for many months. Pacquiao came back and took that fight.

“I have nothing against Spence. I’d take a bigger fight and against a legend [myself].

“If he doesn’t underestimate Pacquiao as Thurman did, I think he will win the biggest victory of his career,” added the talented fighter.

Ugas since got left with few options for a potential headline PBC contest. Keith Thurman, who Ugas mentioned, could have an interest later this year.

However, Thurman is linked to a big-money battle against Shawn Porter, having beaten “Showtime” previously in a close contest.

Some fans believe Ugas should give Jamal James a shot at his lesser-regarded WBA title. Ugas beat James over ten rounds back in August 2016.

Back then, James was undefeated in twenty bouts and hot favorite to win. Ugas proved once again he can upset some of the top stars in the division.

Ugas responded to calls for a James rematch.

“I respect James. Like me, he is rejected and despised. If I have to fight him again, I would gladly do so.

“Five years ago, he was 20-0, and he allowed me to go back to boxing. He accepted the fight with only four days’ notice and never said it.

“I’m always the one who has to say it.”

MANNY PACQUIAO TITLE

But there’s an argument that Ugas should not own any title, significant or not. The WBA handed Ugas the belt that rightly belongs to Manny Pacquiao.

If Pacquiao comes through Spence on August 21st in Las Vegas, Ugas could be in line to meet the Filipino Senator if he comes through Fabian Maidana on the undercard.

