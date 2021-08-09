Joahnys Argilagos rolls on with first-round knockout triumph

August 9th, 2021

Last night, 2016 Cuban Olympian, Joahnys Argilagos (8-0, 4 KOs), scored a sensational knockout against late sup Luis Javier Valdes (7-10, 1 KO) at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The scheduled 6-round bout was showcased on the Premier Boxing Champions “Stanionis vs Collazo” undercard.

With less than a min into round one, Argilagos landed a vicious over hand right-left hook to the body combination, sending Valdez to the canvas in which he didn’t recover. Argilagos set up the devastating combo by jabbing to the body while applying pressure.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into this fight being that Valdez was a late replacement,” said Argilagos, who is trained by Pedro Roque. “All I knew is that I had confidence in myself because of the great training camp I had, and that I wanted to make a statement. I was aggressive and got the early knockout. I’m hoping to get right back in the ring, hopefully in September.”

“It was an incredible performance by Argilagos, who I believe will be a world champion by the end of 2022,” stated manager Jesse Rodriguez. “The goal is to get him a fight sometime next month. I’m very grateful to my friends at Warriors Boxing and the PBC for giving us this opportunity. Argilagos is a fighter that everyone will be talking about because of his explosive punching power and electrifying style.”