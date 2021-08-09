Brandon Chambers stays undefeated, stops Donald Stewart in two

August 9th, 2021

Daniel Cork

Brandon Chambers remained undefeated as he stopped Donald Stewart in round two of a featherweight that headlined a Jeter Promotions card on Saturday night in front of a near capacity crowd at 2300 Arena.

This was the third consecutive thrilling show that was staged in front of a huge crowd by the Maryland based Jeter Promotions at the 2300 Arena. The fight’s had the crowd on their feet throughout the evening.

Chambers battered Stewart all over the ring, and showed he was the class of the fight over the six-minute bout. Stewart’s corner bowed their man out of the fight following the completion of round two.

Chambers of Gwynn Oak, MD is 5-0-1 with three knockouts. Stewart of Saint Charles, MO is 2-5.

Thyler Williams scored a 2nd round stoppage over Jordan Morales in the junior welterweight bout.

In round two, Williams dropped Morales with a left hook to the body. It was another left hook to the body that dropped Morales for a 2nd time. Williams then landed a huge flurry that finished the night off at 2:02.

Williams of Philadelphia is 5-0 with four knockouts. Morales of Sunbury, PA is 4-9.

AJ Williams won a unanimous decision over Ricardo Becerill in a super middleweight fight.

Williams, 166 lbs of Cockeysville, MD won by scores of 39-36 and 38-37 twice and is now 4-1. Vecerill, 165 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 2-8-1.

Victor Williams made it two consecutive knockouts to start his career as he stopped Jeff Bozier Jr. in round three of their junior middleweight bout.

In round three, Williams hurt Bozier with a right hand. Bozier stumbled across the ring and another right hand put him down and the fight was stopped at 1:51 of round three.

Williams is now 2-0 with two knockouts. Bozier was making his pro debut.

John Leonardo won a four-round unanimous decision over Jalen Woodmore in a featherweight bout.

Leonardo, 125.9 lbs of Englishtown, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 3-0-1. Woodmore, 119.7 lbs of Brooklyn was making his pro debut.

Naheem Parker won a four-round unanimous decision over Joshua Zimmerman in a junior welterweight contest.

Parker, 138.8 lbs of Camden, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 3-0. Zimmerman, 138.2 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 0-3.

Jaqeem Hutcherson won a four-round unanimous decision over Elie Charles in a super bantamweight fight.

Hutcherson, 122.1 lbs of Forrestville, MD won by scores of 39-37 on all cards, and is now 2-0. Charles, 122.5 lbs of Brooklyn, NY is 0-2.

Matthew Castro made a successful pro debut by stopping McArio DelCastillo in the fourth round of their junior middleweight bout.

Castro could nit miss with his right hand, but DelCastillo took the shots well. In round four, Castro landed a solid barrage of punches that forced referee Eric Dali to stop the bout at 38 seconds.

Castro, 150.3 lbs of Brooklyn is 1-0 with one knockout. DelCastillo, 153.4 lbs of Salam, VA is 0-5.

Evan Harker stopped debuting Alvin Scott in the opening round of their welterweight bout.

Harker landed a couple of decent punches, and Scott looked hurt and the fight was stopped at 1:44.

Harker, 147 lbs of Baltimore, MD is 1-1 with one knockout. Scott, 154.7 lbs of Baltimore is 0-1.

Steve Moore stopped Antonio Allen in round four of their welterweight bout.

In round four, Moore was credited with a knockdown after landing a heavy barrage of punches on the ropes. Seconds later, it was a hard right that forced referee Eric Dali to stop the bout at 1:27.

Moore, 143.8 lbs of Orange, NJ is 5-8 with four knockouts. Allen, 146.1 lbs of Philadelphia is 1-13-1.

Jeter Promotions returns to Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland on Saturday, October 23rd.