Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

August 8th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire.

After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.

2021 is a terrible year for the “Pioneers of Boxing.” – WBN declassified them as a significant body earlier this year. Since then, things have gone from bad to worse.

Last night was the tip of the iceberg as a 34-year-old Venezualan, sanctioned to fight for the interim welterweight strap in just his fourth fight, got handed a gift on the scorecards.

WBA appointed judges carded unfathomably for Maestre John Mariano 115-112, Gloria Martinez Rizzo 117-110, and David Singh 114-113.

Significant personnel in the sport are now joining WBN in their criticism of the WBA.

Promoter Lou DiBella said: “Just great! About to watch a 3-0 guy fight for a WBA ‘“world title,” and he and his people boldly and overtly ATTEMPTED TO CHEAT.

“Wtf!!! But of course, it’s just boxing.”

After the sickening result, he added: “There should be a Federal Investigation of boxing and the WBA that begins on Monday.

“That was a twelve-point win for Mykal Fox, and EVERYONE in boxing in the know saw this coming.

“Boxing is corrupt and disgusting with a rigged system of ratings and governance. Enough!”

There should be a Federal Investigation of #boxing and the WBA that begins on Monday. That was a 12 point win for @ProfessorMyke!!!!! And EVERYONE in boxing in the know SAW THIS COMING. Boxing is corrupt and disgusting with a rigged system of ratings and governance. ENOUGH!!!!! — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) August 8, 2021

Julian Williams, a former world champion, joined those voicing concern.

“I’m going to stop watching boxing for a few weeks. I’m disgusted,” J Rock said of the Fox decision.

Respected boxing scribe Keith Idec added: EVERYONE, including Maestre, knows he lost tonight. It’s a damn shame for Mykal Fox, who deserved so much better than this gross incompetence.”

A second in Adam Abramowitz predicted the event could happen. He said: This would be an absolute abomination if Mykal Fox gets robbed. I say this because Maestre has some important friends.”

Absolute stinker of a decision. Fox controlled the distance, was the busier fighter landing 13 of 59 punches per round to 11 of 44 for Maestre, who was knocked down. pic.twitter.com/fuSoAWYSr0 — CompuBox (@CompuBox) August 8, 2021

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza has a lot to answer for today. However, as WBN pointed out recently, it’s down to the promoters to stop calling WBA secondary and interim titles “world championships.”

They are not, and those who hold them and called themselves “world champions” should stop it now. If you have one, you are not a world champion!

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.