Luke Santamaria outscores former world champion Devon Alexander

August 8th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

In the opening fight on FOX’s Saturday night transmission, Luke Santamaria (12-2-1, 7 KOs) scored a unanimous decision victory over former two-division champion Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) after 10 rounds of super welterweight action.

Santamaria inflicted the seventh loss on Alexander, who may now have a big decision regarding his future.

“I hurt my right bicep in the first round, and it really held me back from getting my offense going,” said Alexander.

“I tried to shake it out as the fight went on, but I couldn’t get anything going. I’m disappointed.”

The younger fighter, Santamaria, was able to control the bout with his legs and landed more impactful shots over the 10-rounds, including moments where he appeared to stagger the southpaw Alexander with some counter-left hooks in rounds one and nine.

“I want to thank Devon for giving me this opportunity,” said Santamaria. “He’s a great fighter. I got the opportunity, and I showed up again.”

“My legs were the key for me, he was trying to catch me with the left, and I was able to anticipate it. I was too quick on my feet for him.

“My footwork was the key. I’m ready to keep stepping up the competition.”

Those impactful shots made the difference as the two fighters each landed 82 punches throughout the fight. While Alexander had the 28-13 edge in jabs connected, Santamaria landed 69 power punches to 54 from Alexander.

After the fight, Alexander revealed the injury inhibited his ability to land effectively. After 10 rounds, the judges saw the fight by 98-92 twice and 97-93.

