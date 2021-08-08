Eimantas Stanionis, Luis Collazo fight out no-decision due to headbutt

Sean Michael Ham

Unbeaten rising welterweight Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) and former world champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) fought to a no-decision after an accidental headbutt.

In the fourth round, the incident injured Collazo, leading to the referee calling off the bout that headlined FOX PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes Saturday night from the Armory in Minneapolis.

The battle between the highly-regarded prospect and tough veteran contender delivered early, as Stanionis and Collazo fought at a close range and exchanged consistent power punches. Stanionis appeared to get the better of the early action, out landing Collazo 104 to 50 while connecting on over 52% of his total shots, according to CompuBox.

“He was coming into me, and I wanted to show that I’m strong too, and I could fight him off,” said Stanionis. “It didn’t feel like a big collision, but it must have been worse for him.”

In the fourth round, which was again fought at a close distance, late action saw an accidental headbutt stun Collazo and put him on the canvas in obvious and immediate pain.

While he took his time and attempted to gather himself, referee Charlie Fitch was forced to wave off the bout at the suggestion of the ringside physician, resulting in the no-decision 2:31 into the round.

“It’s disappointing, of course,” said Stanionis. “He’s a tough fighter, and he’s a warrior, so, unfortunately, it had to be like this. I was just getting started.

“I knew he was going to come forward like that and that the headbutts would be a factor. It is what it is.

“I feel great physically. I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible. Collazo always brings a great fight, so I knew it would be a lot of action.

“He’s tested a lot of young prospects and taken them into deep waters. I wanted to entertain people and give the fans a great fight.”

“Coming into the fight, we knew that we could test him,” said Collazo, who reiterated his pre-fight statements that this would be his last fight.

“We were both coming in at the same time, and that led to the clash of heads. It happens a lot. I love this sport, and I still have a passion for it, but it’s getting frustrating.

“I’m blessed to have the career that I’ve had. It’s on to the next chapter of my life.”