Could EA Be Considering Bringing Back Boxing Classic Fight Night?

August 8th, 2021

Rumors are growing about a glorious comeback of EA’s Fight Night Series. In a tweet in October 2018, Eddie Hearn, from Matchroom Boxing, pushed EA for a remake. Would EA be considering it, though? No one knows for sure yet, but the expectation among fans is spiking up.

A Classic is Born

The first version of the game came out in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. By then, the “Total Punch Control” feature was completely new. This feature gave more independence to punch movements and was improved in later versions. Five sequels were released between 2005 and 2011.

The first version was a wild success. By 2006, the PlayStation version sold about 850,000, worth $36 million, only in the United States. The latest version, Fight Night Champions, updates the Total Punch Control to Full-Spectrum Punch Control, simplifying some combinations used in previous versions.

A Long Fight

It’s been almost ten years since Fight Night Champions and nearly two years since Matchroom’s boss, Eddie Hearn, publicly urged EA Studios to design a sequel after such a long wait. He claims that every time he tweets about it, followers go crazy, demonstrating how fans have a craving for novelties.

Fight Games and the Rise of Esports

E-sports were already a thing when this game came out last time. Still, the modality wasn’t nearly as popular and developed as it is today. Consider football, for instance. The Konami studios signed with UEFA for an e-version of the Euros 2020, disputed parallelly.

Likewise, EA’s UFC franchise attracts millions of fans and bettors worldwide. A Fight Night Champion sequel could enjoy the same status. Bookmakers and casinos already accept bets for this kind of game. It’s also possible to find odds trackers for the next duels that you can use when playing on GGPoker, for example. When you do opt to wager on sports or esports, knowing the odds and the advice from tipsters can help you make a better choice when betting and hopefully improve your chances of winning.

Great Expectations

Expectations around EA Spotlight to bring a new version of Fight Night were shattered last July 22. The event that connects gamers and developers brought new versions for a few games, like Madden NFL 22 and Battlefield 2042. Why not Fight Night?

The company kept it a secret until the last minute. However, it confirmed that there’d be a ”long-running franchise” coming back. Such secrecy only fuelled more speculations.

There could be another reason behind the rumours. While game developers have been quite generous to UFC fans in the last years, boxing lacks an updated game. As EA expands its sporting series, it could be considering including this sport in its folio. However, other studios are aiming for this spot.

Contenders Around

A new eSports Boxing Club is in Steel City Interactive’s oven. It still doesn’t have a release date, or even an extended trailer, for that matter. Still, there are some great-looking short teasers online. Those include Canelo Alvarez, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Terence Crawford. Moreover, the studio has already secured an exclusive contract with other top fighters.

EA isn’t famous for making up names for players in its games. So, if it can’t have a realistic line-up of fighters, there are good chances that the new version just won’t happen for now. Still, EA has exclusive contracts with MMA fighters like Connor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Francis Ngannou. All those fighters have also fought boxing. So, maybe someday?

Conclusion

Fight Night is a classic of boxing games and counts on full support from Eddie Hearn, head of Matchroom Boxing. The fact that it didn’t make it to the Spotlight doesn’t mean that it’s out of the table for the future.