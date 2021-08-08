“Big Uzbek” Bakhodir Jalolov claims super-heavyweight gold at Tokyo 2020

August 8th, 2021

Bakhodir Jalolov took the accolade predicted pre-tournament as the “Big Uzbek” won the Olympic super-heavyweight gold medal.

Jalolov, who already won eight pro contests, is now favored to do similar in the paid ranks after his efforts in Japan.

In the final, the 27-year-old defeated Richard Torrez of the USA, the same man he demolished in one round at the 2019 World Championships.

Despite being rocked in the first, Jalolov claimed a dominant 5-0 victory to take the top spot on the podium. He can now return to his professional endeavors.

Promoter Lou DiBella, who is overseeing Jalolov’s run in the US, said: “The Big Uzbek did it, realizing a dream. Congratulations, ⁦Bakhodir Jalolov, for winning your Olympic Super Heavyweight boxing Gold medal.

“I know the people of #Uzbekistan are proud of their Olympic Champion. We at ⁦DiBella Entertainment are proud to work with you.”

In the women’s lightweight division, Kellie Harrington won the gold. She defeated Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira in a whitewash.

Harrington emulated Katie Taylor’s achievements from London 2012 with a great win for Ireland.

The men’s lightweight gold medal went to Andy Cruz of Cuba as he saw off the United States team member Keyshawn Davis.

America’s wait for an Olympic gold continues after Cruz took the decision 4-1.

Finally, Great Britain won their second gold in the boxing competition as Lauren Price defeated Li Qian of China.

Price, the pre-competition favorite, took a 5-0 decision to add to GB’s tally following Galal Yafai’s win yesterday.

OLYMPIC BOXING RESULTS – FINAL DAY

Boxing Session 25 – Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Final Bout

HARRINGTON Kellie Anne IRL 5

FERREIRA Beatriz BRA 0

Men’s Light (57-63kg) Final Bout

DAVIS Keyshawn USA 1

CRUZ Andy CUB 4

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout

PRICE Lauren GBR 5

LI Qian CHN 0

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) Final Bout

JALOLOV Bakhodir 5

TORREZ JR Richard 0

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.