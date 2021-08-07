Anthony Joshua “arrogant” and “out of touch” for Andy Ruiz Jr comments

August 7th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been labeled “out of touch” and “arrogant” for his views on a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. back in 2019.

WBN turned the spotlight to an interview with ex-footballer Gary Neville for SkyBet recently, where Joshua claimed he lost to a “chubby little guy” in Ruiz Jr.

The truth is, Joshua got caught with a hellacious punch he could not recover from at the time.

Joshua’s comments certainly don’t do any justice to this fact.

Nonetheless, AJ said: “So I was in America at the time, and you know, this little chubby guy [Andy Ruiz Jr], this little chubby Mexican [Andy Ruiz Jr] they say beat me. They say he beat me, yeah, and I know if I would have given up when I lost as an amateur, I would never be here.”

For Joshua to even state, “they say he beat me” is a disservice to Ruiz as a man and champion. Andy Ruiz Jr. won fair and square.

But Joshua wasn’t done there. He decided to inform the Mexican people that he did them a favor when he lost – not giving any props to how Andy Ruiz Jr. took his belts.

“This is my journey at the end of the day. And however I ride, this journey is up to me. The important thing is someone out there is going to take inspiration from your wins and losses,” said Joshua.

ANDY RUIZ JR GRANTED THE TITLE

“Like for me, even though I lost to Ruiz, look how many Mexicans I made happy! I granted them the first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world.

“My suffering made other people happy. I’ve changed his family’s life. So we can look at it from that perspective, and that’s all life is about.”

Most sane people would say not really AJ. You didn’t change Andy’s life. You didn’t do any of his fans a favor. And you lost and got severely knocked out. The sooner you realize that the more your “stay humble” moniker will ring true.

Andy Ruiz Jr. did a great job winning the world heavyweight title, and those Mexican fans who have complained since are fully justified in their grievances.

Some have said Joshua seems “out of touch” – while others have said the Briton is “arrogant” and “dismissive.” – You can judge for yourselves.

