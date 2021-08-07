Team GB’s Galal Yafai wins Olympic Boxing gold medal at Tokyo 2020

August 7th, 2021

Team GB

Great Britain’s Galal Yafai secured an Olympic Boxing gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games with a superb performance on Saturday.

The Birmingham fighter, with two title-winning brothers in Kal Yafai and Gamal Yafai, took the top spot in the men’s flyweight division.

Yafai defeated Carlo Phaalam of the Philippines to take the ultimate honor and move towards a huge contract in the pro ranks.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who has handled the careers of both Kal and Gamal successfully in the past, is already a favorite to sign Yafai.

Team GB announced once Yafai was crowned Olympic Boxing Champion.

Introducing Team GB’s first Tokyo 2020 boxing gold medallist, Galal Yafai,” they said.

“Being Olympic champion is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m over the moon.

“If you work hard, you can get the rewards,” said Yafai of his triumph.

Before his victory, Yafai had been cheered on by some of the biggest celebrities in his home country.

Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan sent this message: “Great to see so many good performances in the boxing for Team GB and a big weekend to come with Galal Yafai in the flyweight final tomorrow and Lauren Price in the middleweight on Sunday.

“Looking forward to watching,” he stated.

Former Oasis lead singer and now solo artist Liam Gallagher said: “Yes, eye Yafai,” which Galal responded to in kind.

On the back of glory, the Yafai family revealed their absolute joy.

Ex-world champion Kal stated: “My brother Galal Yafai Olympic champion!

“I’m lost for words! Olympic champion, Olympic champion!”

Gamal added: My lil’ brothers Olympic champion. Yes!”

Frazer Clarke, who took bronze in the super-heavyweights, shared his delight.

“Other than my kids being born, this is the greatest day of my life. I didn’t think it was possible to feel so much joy for another person,” he said, channeling Rocky Balboa.

“Galal Yafai, not just a great fighter but an amazing person and great friend.”

Yafai follows the likes of Anthony Joshua and Luke Campbell into the record books for Team GB. Riches await the amateur star.

🌟 Here it is. The moment @galal_yafai was handed his #Olympics gold medal! 🥇 We’re never going to get tired of watching this…😍pic.twitter.com/2FagcZ3wSw — GB Boxing (@gbboxing) August 7, 2021

OLYMPIC BOXING RESULTS

Boxing Session 24 – Kokugikan Arena

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Final Bout

PAALAM Carlo PHI 1

YAFAI Galal GBR 4

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) Final Bout

CAKIROGLU TUR Buse Naz 0

KRASTEVA Stoyka Zhelyazkova BUL 5

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Final Bout

KHYZHNIAK Oleksandr UKR

SOUSA Hebert BRA KO

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Final Bout

SURMENELI Busenaz TUR 3

GU Hong CHN 0