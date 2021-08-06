Ruqsana Begum, Tasif Khan to feature on Aug 13 show in Malta

August 6th, 2021

Total Sports Management is pleased to confirm it has agreed on a broadcast deal for its next show.

Promoter Stephen Vaughan Jr. has worked tirelessly to secure a contract with a major outlet for the ‘Maltese Boxing Bonanza’ show on August 13.

The show –– which consists of seven fights and is topped with a title fight between two females –– will be screened exclusively live globally on Fightzone TV, promoted by Total Sports Management for the Vaughan Group in association with Dennis Hobson for Fight Academy and will be sponsored by ShortLetsMalta.com and Crypto Millions.

The vacant WBC International female featherweight title will be at stake when Lucy Wildheart (7-1, 3 KOs) meets Spanish-based Dominican Enerolisa de Leon (6-4-2, 2 KOs) in the main event and the bill will feature a trio of Maltese talents in the shape of Christian Schembri, Brandon Borg and Theon Camilleri.

Former David Haye-managed fighter Ruqsana Begum will see action on the card alongside Tasif Khan.

There have been several changes forced upon the promoter in terms of the line-up of the event but the Liverpool-based man is excited to bring the Maltese Boxing Bonanza to the island of Malta in less than a fortnight’s time.

“We are excited to bring a solid card for this event,” said promoter Stephen Vaughan, “with bigger events in the pipeline for the island of Malta in the future — all in conjunction with broadcaster Fightzone.”

