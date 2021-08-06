Manny Pacquiao retirement to bring Floyd Mayweather rematch closer

August 6th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao will move closer to rival Floyd Mayweather if this month’s battle in Las Vegas turns out to be his last in a professional ring.

Pacquiao has kept his cards close to his chest regarding the possibility of retirement/ He was coy in a recent divulging on the subject.

The eight-weight legend faces Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight world title contest on the back of becoming the oldest 147 pound champion of all time.

Two years out of the ring failed to dissuade the “Pacman’ from losing focus on his political career. Now, as the Spence fight draws near, a loss is not the end of the story.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather will almost certainly come calling for Pacquiao within two years of any imminent retirement.

Focusing on exhibitions, Mayweather would have a massive offer in the pipeline for Pacquiao once his days in the paid ranks are over.

Earning massive amounts for bouts that come with far fewer dangers, Floyd Mayweather will have the possibility of over two million Pay Per View sales to call on when enticing Pacquiao.

Discussing his possible retirement recently, Pacquiao said: “I never imagined being at this point now, when I started my career.

“Especially to be here now and still fighting the best. It’s truly a gift that I’ve received.

“It’s been two years since I’ve been in the ring, and it was good for me to have that rest. It helped my body and my mind a lot. This time around, I’m as excited as ever and feeling like I’m young again.

“I could have fought several easy opponents. I picked the best opponent because I want to add more to my legacy and accomplishments. But I have to prove that I’m not done yet.

“My family is so supportive of me because they know that I want to fight and bring honor to my country. At the same time, I’m also here to show myself that I can still do it at 42-years-old.

“This could be my last fight, or there could be more. Like I’ve always said, it’s one at a time. After the fight, I’ll talk about the plan and see if there’s another fight coming.”

DRIVEN

On what drives him to continue, Pacquiao added: “I’m happy to have been doing this for so long with the same coaching staff.

“I know that they’re happy with my preparations for this fight. The fire in training is still there. It’s the same as it’s been these last 15 years.

“I know my career will not last forever. That’s why I’m starting to help the young fighters who want to follow in my footsteps. It’s very important to me at this point in my career.”

In the exhibition stakes, Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II would be a consolation prize should Spence continue his reign.