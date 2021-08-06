Kid Galahad ready to take IBF title versus Jazza Dickens on DAZN

August 6th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Kid Galahad heads into the biggest fight of his life this Saturday night on DAZN, convinced he’d paid his dues in regards to becoming a world champion.

“Barry Awad” tackles fellow Brit Jazza Dickens for the vacant featherweight version live on DAZN and sees victory as his right of passage.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m just focused. I can’t wait – Saturday night, I’m going to be IBF World Champion. I’m just focused. I’m in the zone,” said Galahad.

“Jazza is a tough fight for anyone, no matter what level. I can’t actually remember much from the first fight; But I can’t even remember what happened yesterday, let alone what happened ten years ago. I focus on what’s ahead. I’m focused on Saturday night and doing a job on Jazza Dickens.

“Every fight is life-changing. For me, every fight is a life of death. Saturday night isn’t going to be any different.”

Trainer Dominic Ingle, who has nurtured Galahad to the top and through the devastation of being robbed against Josh Warrington, added: “It’s been a long time; he was in camp almost from his last fight a year ago in February.

“He’s never been off it, and the time’s arrived now; on Saturday night, he’s going to take the belt and be World Champion.

“It’s always good to go through the process of making the weight, having the camp for the fight, it’s good to have that. When you’re on the level these two are, I don’t think it counts for much because it’s all about keeping active between the fights. Galahad has been a constant pro. He’s kept moving, sparring, he’s kept active, and he’s sharp.

“He’s not got any ring rust, and there’s less mileage on the clock.

“Jazza has been in two great fights, one with recently crowned champion Leigh Wood. He’s got the chance on Saturday to take a title. If he doesn’t, I think he might get another chance against Leigh. I don’t think the inactivity on Galahad’s part will play any part in the fight.

“I said way back when their first fight happened. They were both big prospects at the time. You didn’t see fights like that of that magnitude – two guys fighting for the British Title.

“It was a cracking fight, nip, and tuck all the way. Jazza was probably slightly in front of that fight until Galahad caught him and stopped him with the left hand.

“Look at how their paths have gone since Jazza has had greats fights against great fighters. This is where they are now, back in a World Title fight – it shows the level of both fighters.

“I don’t think that first fight will have anything to do with this one. I think it’ll be a totally different fight.”

