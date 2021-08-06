Olympic Boxing Results – Day 13: Lauren Price, Keyshawn Davis triumph

August 6th, 2021

Tokyo 2020

World Boxing News provides Olympic Boxing Results as Lauren Price and Keyshawn Davis made the finals in the respective weight classes.

In boxing session 23, at Kokugikan Arena, GB’s Lauren Price beat Nouchka Fontijn of The Netherlands to progress to the gold medal match.

Price won 3-2 and is on course for a predicted top spot on the women’s middleweight podium.

China’s Lu Qian awaits Price in the showpiece event after a whitewash victory over the Russian Olympic Committee’s Zenfira Magomedalieva.

In the men’s lightweight category, United States star Keyshawn Davis guaranteed at least another silver medal for his country.

The win comes on the back of Duke Ragan also claiming a silver earlier this week.

Davis won 5-0 opposite Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov. He now faces Andy Cruz of Cuba in the final. Harry Garside of Australia got swept aside, also 5-0.

Afterward, Davis said: “Emotions after advancing to the Olympic finals. I still can’t believe it.”

In the men’s heavyweight final, Cuban Julio la Cruz claimed the gold medal with a 5-0 triumph against Russia Olympic Committee representative Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

La Cruz took the top accolade home in yet another big boxing win for the Cuban amateur boxing program.