Joahnys Argilagos answers Q & A ahead of Saturday return to action

August 6th, 2021

Team Jesse Rodriguez

2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and undefeated Cuban bantamweight sensation, Joahnys Argilagos (7-0, 3 KOs), is set to face Jose Flores Chanez (8-12, 4 KOs), Saturday, August 7th, on the Premier Boxing Champions “Stanionis vs Collazo” undercard, taking place from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Argilagos, who is managed by Jesse Rodriguez, gives his thoughts on his upcoming fight, training camp, fighting in the States, and more.

On his upcoming matchup with Jose Flores Chanez:

“My opponent is very tough, he has fought Michael Conlan, who is a very famous fighter and celebrated amateur boxer, and my goal will be to stop him early. Chanez is a fighter who has a lot more professional experience than me, so I must be very careful. He is the type of guy that sneaks up on you if you overlook him, so I’ll be prepared for any little tricks he has up his sleeve.”

On his recent training by camp in Las Vegas:

“This camp has been great, I have been working alongside a lot of world champions, and pushing myself to get better each and every day. I had a fight last month and went straight back to the gym, with the thoughts of fighting again as soon as possible, and it paid off.”

On his relationship with trainer Pedro Roque:

“My trainer Pedro Roque is a very good coach, and many people know him, he wants the best for me and from me. It isn’t always fun, but I am pushed in the gym, and I know that I will always be in the best shape possible. Coach Roque has a tremendous amount of knowledge in this sport, and I listen closely when he’s giving instructions. Together we make a great team.”

On fighting consistently in the States:

“It is the dream of every fighter to be able to fight every other month in the United States, especially me coming from Cuba. I grew up watching great fighters fight at the MGM Grand, and all these historic venues in Las Vegas, and now I am here – training in Las Vegas getting ready to fight on a big card. I am living my dream, and I’m grateful to my manager Jesse Rodriguez for doing an incredible job with my career.”