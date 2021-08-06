Floyd Mayweather – Boxing’s Premium Money Generator

August 6th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather – Despite popular belief, the list of undefeated boxing champions is not as short as some people believe. In the past decade, three title-holder boxers have retired with spotless records. Naturally, the most notable one of these is Floyd “Money” Mayweather, who also has the most impressive undefeated streak ever, at 50-0.

Moreover, Mayweather is also known as the sweet science money monster, generating four out of the sport's six top pay-per-view attractions. Thus, what follows below is a breakdown of boxing's six top-grossing events, Floyd Mayweather's contribution to this list, and how Money has helped bring pugilism to the masses.

Lennox Lewis vs. Tyson

On June 8, 2002, the WBC, IBF, IBO, and Ring championship belts were on the line when Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson squared off at the Pyramid in Memphis, Tennessee. The grudge match followed one of boxing’s most infamous press conferences, where a brawl ensued, and Tyson threatened to rape a journalist. The start of the fight saw an equally contested bout. However, as things progressed, Lewis began jabbing away at Tyson. By round five, Tyson turned passive and was visibly discouraged. Lewis dominated before proceeding to knock out Tyson in the eighth round.

Lewis purse: £14.2 million

Tyson purse: £14.2 million

Gate sales: £14.2 million

PPV sales: £90 million

Holyfield vs. Tyson 2

On June 28, 1997, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield met “Iron” Mike Tyson at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a rematch billed as the Sound and the Fury. Eight months before this rematch took place, Holyfield decimated Tyson in the very same venue en route to an eleventh-round TKO win. In the summer of 1997, the world tuned in to see if Iron Mike could mount a comeback. Yet, what they witnessed was one of the most bizarre fights in history, where Tyson bit a chunk of Holyfield’s ear in frustration due to multiple alleged head-butts from Evander.

Holyfield purse: £28.4 million

Tyson’s purse: £24.3 million

Gate sales: £11.6 million

PPV sales: £81.4 million

Mayweather vs. De La Hoya

In 2007, many pundits believed that Oscar De La Hoya was past his prime, and they were correct. However, the Golden Boy still had tremendous name value, and on May 5th of that year, he took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In 2007, Mayweather Jr. when under the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd and was on the cusp of becoming a global star, which is a status that this fight propelled him to achieve. The super-fight, at that time, was the most lucrative boxing match ever, generating over £125 million in revenues. Mayweather defeated De La Hoya, by split decision, in a tightly contested bout to claim the WBC light middleweight title.

De La Hoya purse: £42 million

Mayweather purse: £20 million

Gate sales: £15 million

PPV sales: £110 million

Mayweather vs. Alvarez

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was only 23-years-old when he fought Mayweather on September 14, 2013, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It was a catchweight bout that took place at 152- pounds in front of 16,746 rabid fans. Mayweather took home a comfortable 12-round decision that got scored as a majority one, which caused much controversy. Judge, C.J. Ross who handed in a 114-114 scorecard, retired shortly after the fight. She made such a decision due to criticism and mounting public pressure. 86 out of 86 media outlets scored the fight for Money, with an average score of 119 to 109.

Alvarez purse: £9.7 million

Mayweather purse: £65 million

Gate sales: £20 million

PPV sales: £120 million

Mayweather vs. McGregor

In 2007, Conor McGregor was by far the most massive star in the world of MMA. He was also competing for the title the biggest name in combat sports. Therefore, it made perfect financial sense to pit him against Mayweather. That said, he was an MMA fighter and not a boxer. Thus, many consider what happened at the T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017, a mismatch, despite McGregor succeeding in the early three rounds. As time when on, the Irish-man began to fade, leading to Mayweather landing an unlikely TKO win in the tenth round.

McGregor purse: £70 million

Mayweather purse: £223 million

Gate sales: £44 million

PPV sales: £325 million

Mayweather vs. Pacquaio

Mayweather vs. Pacquaio finally happened on May 2, 20015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Yet, in most fans’ eyes, it should have taken place around the end of 2009 or in early 2010. Disagreements between the two boxers’ camps dragged on negotiations for years. In 2012, Pacquaio got KO’d by long-time rival Juan Manuel Márquez, further taking some of the shine out of a Mayweather showdown. Nevertheless, when the event did occur, it was highly anticipated. Mayweather won an easy decision victory, and Pacquaio complained that he had competed with an injured shoulder. Pretty much everyone considered the event a massive disappointment, in all aspects, except revenue-wise.

Pacquaio purse: £122 million

Mayweather purse: £223 million

Gate sales: £58 million

PPV sales: £333 million

What Is Next?

There is no doubt that no one has managed to get close to generating as much fight interest as Floyd Mayweather has in boxing in the past few decades. He is the sport's undisputed money king. Following the McGregor fight, he has done two exhibitions and claims that he will do no more. However, given his history of fake retirements, that is a bit hard to believe.