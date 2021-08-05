Olympic Boxing Results – Day 12: Manny Pacquiao protege takes bronze

August 5th, 2021

World Boxing News provides Olympic Boxing Results from Toyko 2020 on day twelve of the competition as Manny Pacquiao protege Eumir Marcial took bronze.

Marcial, who already has one pro bout to his name, could not get past Ukrainian Oleksandr Khyzhniak and lost a split decision.

Pacquiao has been cheering on Marcial after signing the talented star to his MP Promotions label. Marcial will be back in action later this year.

The Filipino Senator is also cheering on Carlo Paalam of his native country. Flyweight Paalam did make the final with a 5-0 victory over Japan’s Ryomei Tanaka.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“Fight for Gold, Carlo Paalam! We are rooting for you,” said Manny Pacquiao, who is training for a welterweight title fight with Errol Spence later this month.

The pair fight it out for two versions of the world welterweight title on August 21st in Las Vegas. Pacquiao is reportedly set to invite all Filipino boxing heroes to Nevada, provided President Biden lifts travel restrictions.

“Thank you, Eumir Marcial, for giving your best! Your Olympic effort was solid gold. The two of you make us very proud!”

Also, Albert Batyrgaziev beat Duke Ragan for gold in the only match-up where the podium places were confirmed.

Russian Olympic Committee competitor Batyrgaziev defeated American Ragan 3-2 in the men’s featherweight final.

OLYMPIC BOXING RESULTS

Boxing Session 22 – Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinal 1

HARRINGTON Kellie Anne IRL 3

SEESONDEE Sudaporn THA 2

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinal 2

FERREIRA Beatriz BRA 5

POTKONEN Mira Marjut Johanna FIN 0

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal 1

TANAKA Ryomei JPN 0

PAALAM Carlo PHI 5

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal 2

YAFAI Galal GBR 3

BIBOSSINOV Saken KAZ 2

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinal 1

KHYZHNIAK Oleksandr UKR 3

MARCIAL Eumir PHI 2

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) Semifinal 2

SOUSA Hebert BRA 4

BAKSHI Gleb ROC 1

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final Bout

RAGAN Duke USA 2

BATYRGAZIEV Albert 3