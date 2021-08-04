WBC Heavyweight Ratings – August 2021: Joe Joyce climbs to three
British heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is now the top-three-ranked contender with the World Boxing Council after stopping Carlos Takam last month.
The “Juggernaut” scored a mid-round victory against the tough Cameroonian to move two places from the fifth spot.
Joyce’s position is likely to be short-lived, though. The Olympic silver medalist from Rio 2016 is in line to face whoever comes out on top from the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk clash on September 25.
The WBO will confirm Joyce as their next contender by the end of next month. Through their rules and regulations, this outcome means Joyce will no longer be eligible to be rated by the WBC.
Once a fighter competes for another sanctioning body, they get automatically removed from all other rankings.
Deontay Wilder remains on top stop at the stipulated challenger to Tyson Fury. Wilder earned the position due to a negotiated rematch clause from their first and second meetings.
Dillian Whyte, the interim belt-holder, is still at least two years away from being ordered for a shot.
CHAMPION: TYSON FURY
INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – AUG 2021
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM
4 Luis Ortiz Cuba
5 Joseph Parker New Zealand
6 Michael Hunter US
7 Agit Kabayel Germany
8 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Tony Yoka France
11 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
12 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF *CBP/P
13 Dereck Chisora GB
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL *CBP/P
15 Charles Martin US
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Murat Gassiev Russia
17 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
18 Carlos Takam Cameroon
19 Otto Wallin Sweden
20 Robert Helenius Finland
21 Adam Kownacki US
22 Hughie Fury GB
23 Simon Kean Canada
24 Hussein Muhamed Germany INTL Silver
25 Michael Coffie US
26 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
27 Zhilei Zhang China
28 Steven Shaw US
29 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
30 Nathan Gorman GB
31 Junior Fa New Zealand
32 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
33 Fabio Wardley GB
34 Jermaine Franklin US
35 Joe Goodall Australia Australasia
36 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
37 Demsey McKean Australia
38 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
39 Joe Cusumano US USNBC
40 Cassius Chaney US