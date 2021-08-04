WBC Heavyweight Ratings – August 2021: Joe Joyce climbs to three

August 4th, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

British heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is now the top-three-ranked contender with the World Boxing Council after stopping Carlos Takam last month.

The “Juggernaut” scored a mid-round victory against the tough Cameroonian to move two places from the fifth spot.

Joyce’s position is likely to be short-lived, though. The Olympic silver medalist from Rio 2016 is in line to face whoever comes out on top from the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk clash on September 25.

The WBO will confirm Joyce as their next contender by the end of next month. Through their rules and regulations, this outcome means Joyce will no longer be eligible to be rated by the WBC.

Once a fighter competes for another sanctioning body, they get automatically removed from all other rankings.

Deontay Wilder remains on top stop at the stipulated challenger to Tyson Fury. Wilder earned the position due to a negotiated rematch clause from their first and second meetings.

Dillian Whyte, the interim belt-holder, is still at least two years away from being ordered for a shot.

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – AUG 2021

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

4 Luis Ortiz Cuba

5 Joseph Parker New Zealand

6 Michael Hunter US

7 Agit Kabayel Germany

8 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Tony Yoka France

11 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

12 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF *CBP/P

13 Dereck Chisora GB

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL *CBP/P

15 Charles Martin US

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Murat Gassiev Russia

17 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

18 Carlos Takam Cameroon

19 Otto Wallin Sweden

20 Robert Helenius Finland

21 Adam Kownacki US

22 Hughie Fury GB

23 Simon Kean Canada

24 Hussein Muhamed Germany INTL Silver

25 Michael Coffie US

26 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

27 Zhilei Zhang China

28 Steven Shaw US

29 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

30 Nathan Gorman GB

31 Junior Fa New Zealand

32 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

33 Fabio Wardley GB

34 Jermaine Franklin US

35 Joe Goodall Australia Australasia

36 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

37 Demsey McKean Australia

38 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

39 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

40 Cassius Chaney US