Yordenis Ugas talks defending “Manny Pacquiao title” vs. Fabian Maidana

August 4th, 2021

Yordenis Ugas faced criticism from fans of Manny Pacquiao for accepting the WBA title previously owned by the Filipino Senator.

The Cuban technician addressed a wave of abuse on social media in the wake of the World Boxing Association’s controversial decision.

The WBA acted to strip Pacquiao for inactivity despite the eight-weight legend choosing to help out his fellow countryman through the pandemic.

MANNY PACQUIAO FRUSTRATION

Ugas, who bore the brunt of frustration from those supporters of Pacquiao and detractors of the WBA, is now ready to take even more. The welterweight will defend his belt on the Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence undercard against Fabian Maidana.

A partisan crowd in Las Vegas awaits the 35-year-old who many say is holding “Manny Pacquiao’s belt.”

Ugas himself is unfazed, having established himself as an elite welterweight since returning from a layoff in 2016. In January, he was elevated to world champion after winning a WBA belt by defeating Abel Ramos last September.

“Everyone knows I’m a warrior and will fight anyone on any given day, so when they presented me with this fight against Fabian Maidana, I accepted with no hesitation,” said Ugás.

“I’ll be defending my WBA title, and the world will see why I am must-see T.V. This will be one of the best FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view events in recent history with some of the biggest names in boxing, all fighters who are known for leaving it all in the ring.

HANDS FLY

“I know one thing for sure. I’ll be letting my hands fly with bad intentions on August 21.

“I also want to dedicate this fight to all the brave men, women, and children who are fighting for their freedom in Cuba. Patria y Vida!”

Originally from Santiago, but now living in Miami, Florida. Ugas was on an eight-fight winning streak before losing a narrow split-decision to Shawn Porter in a world title fight in March 2019.

The Olympic bronze medalist trains in Las Vegas and owns victories over then-undefeated fighters Jamal James, Omar Figueroa Jr., and Bryant Perrella. Also, veteran contenders Thomas Dulorme and Ray Robinson.

Whoever wins from Pacquiao vs. Spence and Ugas vs. Maidana may well be facing each other towards the end of 2021.