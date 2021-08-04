Olympic super-heavyweight favorite hurt as “Big Uzbek” makes final

August 4th, 2021

Tokyo 2020

Heavyweight sensation Bakhodir Jalolov made the Olympic final as the pre-tournament favorite secured a silver medal [at least] at Toyko 2020.

Following another shutout decision victory against India’s Satish Kumar in the super heavyweight Quarter-finals, “The Big Uzbek” took on Brit Frazer Clarke.

Clarke, of England, gave Jalolov a standing eight count in the second round. But it was the six-foot six-inch brute who went through at Kokugikan Arena via stoppage.

Jalolov now faces Richard Torrez in the gold medal match. The pair have a history, as Jalolov knocked Torrez out in the first round at the 2019 World Championships.

At the time, the Torrez knockout caused a storm, as World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman commented in the wake of the destruction.

Having witnessed the brutal KO, Sulaiman aired his grievance with Jalolov competing at pro and amateur levels simultaneously.

He said: “Brutal and criminal to allow a professional boxer Jalolov from Russia with 6-0 [now 8-0] as a pro to fight outclassed, outweighed and far smaller USA 20-year-old amateur Torrez at the AIBA world championship in Russia,” pointed out Sulaiman.

“Jalolov is scheduled for his 7th pro fight in 11 days in the USA,” he added.

HEAVYWEIGHT FUTURE

Nonetheless, Jalolov came through with the gold on that occasion. He’ll be aiming to do the same when the pair meet again in the Tokyo 2020 Final.

As expected, if he claims the Olympic title, Jalolov could be in heavyweight title contention by 2023. Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder could all be looking over their shoulders at a juggernaut pushing for honors.

2016 champion Tony Yoka has taken five years to make moves in the top division rankings. As Jalolov already has eight knockout victories as a pro, he’ll get moved far more quickly once he knows where he’ll be on the podium.