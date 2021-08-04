Joahnys Argilagos fights this Saturday at The Armory in Minnesota

Team Jesse Rodriguez

Undefeated bantamweight prospect, Joahnys Argilagos (7-0, 3 KOs), who is managed by Jesse Rodriguez, will return this Saturday, August 7th, on the Premier Boxing Champions “Stanionis vs Collazo” undercard, taking place from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Argilagos’ opponent will be tough Mexican veteran Jose Alfredo Chanez (8-12, 4 KOs), who fought Michael Conlan in the professional ranks. The 8-round bout will be off TV.

“I am happy to make a quick return to the ring,” said Argilagos. “This is a very good opponent to show what level I am on and compare my performance against other great fighters. I am ready to make a statement in this fight with a dynamic performance.”

“As a team, we believe in him, but we also know we have to keep him busy so he will be ready for whatever comes his way,” said his manager, Jesse Rodriguez. “Argilagos is a special fighter, and we have big plans for him, but the plan begins with allowing him to develop, and gain experience in the ring, so then he can translate that to the fights the fans want to see.”

This will be Joahnys Argilagos first time fighting on a PBC card, and that is something he is not taking lightly.

“I think PBC does a great job broadcasting their shows while making incredible boxing matches, so to fight on one of their cards is something special,” continued Argilagos. “I have a tough opponent who is trying to make me look bad, so I have worked non-stop from my last fight which was one month ago, July 9th, to have a great performance.”