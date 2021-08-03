Mick Conlan relishing all-Irish contest against TJ Doheny

August 3rd, 2021

Michael “Mick” Conlan hopes to author a career-best victory Friday against former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny in front of his hometown fans at Falls Park, around the corner from where the two-time Irish Olympian was raised.

Conlan and Doheny, who were scheduled to fight in a 10-rounder at junior featherweight, will now be competing for the WBA interim featherweight world title.

Conlan said, “It’s an all-Irish fight, the biggest all-Irish fight in the last 40 years or so. What I’m really excited for is that TJ will have his own fan base, and I’ll have my massive fan base out here in Belfast. It will make a difference from my last fights. I’m really excited. I’ve been putting the work in, and I know what I need to do.”

Conlan-Doheny will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+. The scheduled five-fight stream, which also includes unbeaten Irish welterweight prospect Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan, will start at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny, 12 rounds, vacant WBA Interim Featherweight World Title

Lee McGregor vs. Vincent Legrand, 12 rounds, McGregor’s European Bantamweight Title

Tyrone McKenna vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, vacant WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight Title

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sergei Gorokhov vs. Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds, Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Title