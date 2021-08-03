Jamel Herring shocked at WBO purse bid split for Shakur Stevenson clash

August 3rd, 2021

Mikey Williams

Jamel Herring raised questions on Monday as the World Boxing Organization called a purse bid for an already agreed clash with Shakur Stevenson.

As per WBN’s Dan Rafael, a deal was in place for the clash during the last couple of weeks. Herring himself stated that fact when quizzing the need for the bid.

“For the past couple of weeks, I thought the fight was basically a done deal. I’ve agreed to everything my team brought to the table, so this bid comes as a shock, but I’m more blown away looking at the SPLIT. This is how they do you when they want you to quit or walk away,” said Herring.

Somewhere along the line, either side moved the goalposts here.

Unlike Herring, Stevenson is sitting pretty with a 63% share of the new split. He was unfazed and happy with the result.

He stated: “Relax, it’s business, my man!”

SHAKUR STEVENSON vs. JAMEL HERRING

Speaking to World Boxing News recently, Top Rank Chairman Bob Arums said: “Nov. 13 is the date penciled in for junior lightweight world titlist Jamel Herring to make his mandatory defense against interim titleholder Shakur Stevenson. They are close to a deal for the bout, which will take place at a site to be determined.”

Rafael added information regarding the situation at hand. He pointed out: “Herring was able to fight Carl Frampton because even though the mandatory defense against Stevenson was due, Stevenson agreed to step aside to allow it to happen as long as he got the next shot at the belt.

“But former featherweight world titlist Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), who knows Herring and his team well, didn’t want to sit and wait for the fight, so Top Rank matched him with South Africa’s Jeremiah Nakathila for the vacant interim belt on June 12 in Las Vegas. Stevenson dropped Nakathila in the fourth round and won a shutout decision.”

It seems Herring may now have to toe the line to get this deal done and dusted, as first thought. WBN will reveal more soon on this developing and potential stumbling block.

