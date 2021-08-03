Christian Tapia beats Mason Menard in two rounds

August 3rd, 2021

This past Saturday night, Hard Hitting Promotions started off it’s 12 fight series at the Showboat Hotel with a bang as Christian Tapia captured the NABA Super Featherweight title with a 2nd round destruction over Mason Menard.

The fight capped off an excellent seven bout card in front of a sold-out crowd at the famed boardwalk venue.

In round two, Tapia hurt Menard with a right hand. Tapia walked in and landed a right uppercut that was followed by a thundering left to the body that sent Menard to the canvas, and he would not get up, and the fight was stopped at 2:34.

Tapia of Coamo, PR is 12-0 with 11 knockouts. Menard of Rayne, LA is 36-6.

Dylan Price remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over Edwin Rodriguez in a bantamweight bout.

Price of Sicklerville, NJ won by scores of 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75 to remain undefeated with a 14-0 record. Rodriguez of Juana Diaz, PR is 11-6-2.

Hometown favorite Anthony “Juice” Young took an eight-round unanimous decision over Todd Manuel in a welterweight battle.

Young scored a knockdown in the final round, but Manuel was able to reach the final bell.

Young of Atlantic City, NJ won by scores of 79-72 and 78-73 twice to raise his mark to 22-2. Manuel of Rayne, LA is 19-18-1,

Ricardo Caraballo (6-1) and Harold Lopez (6-0-1) fought to a no-contest due to a cut that opened up a cut over the left eye of Caraballo, and the fight had to be stopped before four completed rounds of their scheduled six-round flyweight bout.

Jerome Conquest took a six-round split decision over Wilfredo Garriga in a junior welterweight fight.

Conquest of Philadelphia won by scores of 59-55 and 58-56, while a third judge ruled 58-56 in favor of Garriga.

Conquest is now 11-5. Garriga of Juana Diaz, PR is 4-8-1.

Brendon O’Callaghan made a successful pro debut with a opening round stoppage of Anthony Young in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

O’Callaghan dropped Young with a hard combination on the ropes. O’Callaghan jumped on a hurt Young, and another series of punches forced a referee stoppage at 2:39.

O’Callaghan of Philadelphia is 1-0 with one knockout. Young, also of Philadelphia, drops to 0-2.

Isaiah Wise won a six-round split decision over Luis Solis in a middleweight bout.

Wise of Philadelphia won by scores of 59-55 and 58-56; while the 3rd judge scored it for Solis by a 59-55 tally.

Wise is now 9-2-2. Solis is 25-13-4.

Hard Hitting Promotions returns to the Showboat Hotel on Saturday, August 28th