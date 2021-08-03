BoxFan Expo pushed back again, delayed until 2022

August 3rd, 2021

After reviewing the new CDC government health and mask mandate guidelines for events taking place inside, we have decided to postpone the Box Fan Expo to 2022.

The Box Fan Expo was started to give fans, fighters, and the Boxing industry a place to meet each other and celebrate the sport we love and work in. We will reschedule this event when we can safely hold this. The health and safety of all our attendees is our #1 priority.

We are committed to presenting our Boxing Fan Experience with a world-class event and having the champions, current top fighters and hall of fame boxers that you know and love be there to meet and greet their fans.

While we are extremely disappointed with these turns of events, with Covid-19 cases on the rise and the new Delta variant, we felt it is the wisest decision for all of us involved to move this to 2022.

Thank you for loyalty and patience during these difficult times, looking forward in coming back even stronger than ever.

See you soon

Box Fan Expo