Alen Babic promises early stoppage win at Fight Camp 2

August 3rd, 2021

Alen Babic has predicted that he will knockout Mark Bennett in “two or three rounds” when they collide in a scheduled eight round contest at Matchroom Fight Camp Week 2 this Saturday August 7 in Brentwood, Essex, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Savage’ (7-0, 7 KOs) blasted aside Damian Chambers with a huge left hook as the Croatian Heavyweight contender added another knockout to his destructive record last time out in June at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle.

Babic produced a dramatic one-punch knockout of Chambers in the third round, sealing his seventh straight stoppage, as he returned to the ring following a shoulder surgery that had kept him out of action since his KO victory over Tom Little in November 2020.

This weekend’s clash with Bennett falls nearly a year on from Babic’s explosive two-round win over American Shawndell Winters on the first instalment of Matchroom Fight Camp – and the Dillian Whyte-managed terror is promising more fireworks as he attempts to become the first man to stop ‘Bad News’ Bennett.

“Unfortunately for Mark Bennett I think it’s another fight that will last two or three rounds maximum,” said Babic. “I think I knock him out. He lost to Nick Webb, and Nick Webb doesn’t even want to hear my name. I don’t see any way he can beat me.

“Seven knockouts in seven fights, all lasting three rounds maximum, you’re not going to see anything different. Mark Bennett is going to feel ‘The Savage’. I already know he fears ‘The Savage’. When he looks me in the eyes, he will know that he’s in a real fight. I don’t come to box. I know how to box. I don’t need to box – I destroy people.

“That’s what I do in the ring – that’s what ‘The Savage’ does. I’m different. I’ve been telling people that for two years. I’m a different breed of fighter. It doesn’t matter how much I weigh. I can go Cruiserweight, Bridgerweight or Heavyweight – I don’t care. I’m a real fighting man and I want to be known as such.

“I don’t know who that Bennett guy is, I really don’t. They told me he’s big. That’s all I need to know – another giant to slay. I hear he has six or seven victories but zero knockouts, or one knockout. How can you get into the ring with ‘The Savage’ with a record like that?”