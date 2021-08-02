Daniel Dubois, Tommy Fury make US debuts on Showtime Pay Per View

August 2nd, 2021

SHOWTIME’s Pay Per View fight card on Sunday, August 29, will feature two British fighters and a former world champion in Ivan Barancyhk.

Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois and Tommy “TNT” Fury making their U.S. debuts in separate bouts at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fury is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The card also features the previously announced world championship showdown between Puerto Rican star and WBC/WBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano and super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado of Mexico.

Serrano vs. Mercado will serve as the co-featured bout.

A former junior welterweight world champion, Baranchyk will step into the ring to face the unbeaten Cleveland-native Montana Love in a 10-round showdown on the pay-per-view.

Baranchyk seeks another run at the 140-pound title, while Love looks to score a career-best win.

The hard-hitting heavyweight Dubois, ranked No. 1 by the WBA, will face Joe Cusumano in a 10-round matchup.

Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, will square off against combat sports veteran Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor in a six-round, 180-pound catchweight fight to open the pay-per-view telecast.

Additional action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse includes top-10 ranked junior middleweight and 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell taking on Lucas Bastida of Argentina in a 10-round fight.

BARANCHYK

As far as the US fans are concerned, Baranchyk is the more notable name of the newly-added trio.

The Belarusian now fights out of Oklahoma and will move closer to another world title opportunity with a win.

Sporting a 20-2 record with 13 knockouts, the 28-year-old returns to the ring after fighting in the 2020 Fight of the Year against Jose Zepeda last October. The two fighters combined to score a staggering eight knockdowns in the instant classic won by Zepeda. Baranchyk became a world champion in 2018 by stopping then unbeaten Anthony Yigit in seven rounds.

He steps in against Love, a graduate of the ShoBox: The New Generation series who owns a 15-0-1 record with seven knockouts. A highly accomplished amateur, Love will be fighting in his hometown of Cleveland for the second time in his career.

“This is a big step for me,” said Baranchyk. “I am grateful to get back in the ring with someone like Montana after my loss. But I want to show everyone that I’m back, I’m stronger, and I’m a new version of myself. I want to thank my fans for the support you’ve always given me. On August 29, it’s SHOWTIME, baby!”

“I know Ivan is a strong young fighter, but he has some ugly habits,” said Love. “We have a grueling camp right now, and I’m going to keep it ‘Too Pretty’ on fight night. Cleveland deserves the show I’m about to put on.”

INFO

Tickets starting at $45 are still available via RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. The event is co-produced by SHOWTIME PPV and Most Valuable Promotions and promoted by Tony and Bryce Holden of Holden Productions. The pay-per-view telecast is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV. Barstool Sportsbook is the official sports betting partner for the event and will be incorporated in a unique, fully integrated brand activation that will be announced in more detail.