Bob Arum explains why Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford fell apart

August 2nd, 2021

MP8 / Mikey Williams

Promoter Bob Arum has explained why a fight between welterweight champions Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford failed to get over the line.

As fans tick down the days to Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence on August 21, Arum outlined what happened when he attempted to make the fight.

“We tried to do Pacquiao and Crawford over in Abu Dhabi because the money is huge for that fight,” Arum explained in a video captured by Elie Seckbach.

“Then people could say why not in the United States. Because as a business person, I just thought it was too risky.”

MANNY PACQUIAO CHANCES

On how the contest against Spence will go, Arum added: “I would never count out Manny Pacquiao, but you have to make Spence a big favorite.”

Speaking to World Boxing News recently, Arum also outlined why Tyson Fury’s battle with Deontay Wilder got delayed. Going further, the Hall of Famer also stated that he hit the roof when he found out it was due to a lack of precautions on Covid protocols.

“They told me he was vaccinated. I assumed it was two shots. Who gets vaccinated and doesn’t (get the second shot)? He only had one shot,” Arum exclusively told WBN.

“I never knew that he hadn’t (gotten the second one) until he got sick. I really screamed at all of them. It was a complete f— up.

“The people in the gym, I mean, we had no controls. It was like every sparring partner brought his friend, other corner people. (Trainer) SugarHill (Steward) had these Russians (he trains) running around.

“There was absolutely no precaution taken, which a lot of it was our fault. We should have been the adult in the room.

COMMISSION

“As soon as the first Covid thing broke out, we notified the commission. They put in charge the doctor who was our Covid doctor during the bubble (that began last summer and ran through this past spring).”

Furthermore, fans could have been looking forward to two massive match-ups with summer. As it turned out, Pacquiao vs. Spence is the biggest event to go down.