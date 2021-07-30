Ryan Rozicki pitted against Czech national champion Vasil Ducar

On Saturday, September 11th, Three Lions Promotions presents “The Revival” featuring unbeaten WBC-ranked cruiserweight Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada defending his WBC International Silver Cruiserweight title against Czech national champion Vasil Ducar at the Centre 200, in Sydney Nova Scotia, Canada.

The fight marks Rozicki’s third defense of the WBC title.

“I know every fight counts now,” said Rozicki. “There are no more tune up fights at this level. I am looking forward to being back in front of my hometown and fighting against a world class opponent like Vasil.”

Rozicki is fresh off a successful defense of his NABA Canadian crown against former national champion Sylvera Louis (8-7-0, 4KOs) of Montreal, Quebec. His upcoming clash with Ducar will be Rozicki’s first defense of the WBC strap since thrilling his hometown fans with a TKO3 win over Vladimir Reznicek (10-4-2, 4KOs) in February of 2020. Ducar has been to the top of the fight game already, with closely contested losses against top-ten contenders Chris Billam-Smith (12-1-0, 10KOs) and Kevin Larena (26-1-0, 13KOs).

“Ryan looks strong but I highly doubt he will be showing me something new that I haven’t seen before,” explained Ducar. “I have experience against top rated boxers and I am coming for the belt.”

TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter is keen to test Rozicki against a boxer of Ducar’s calibre. “Vasil battled it out with Chris Billiam Smith and Kevin Lerena, who are both top 10 in the world. No one has stopped Vasil, so it would be a major statement if Ryan does.”

“There are limited tickets and tables available due to the COVID19 restrictions in place,” said Otter. “We are excited to have fans back in attendance. It will be a great night of boxing.”

Also added to the card, Canadian amateur champion turned professional standout Jake Daoust (2-0-0, 1KOs) of Orangeville, Ontario, returns against fellow undefeated hopeful Stuart Twardzik (1-0-0, 1KOs). Daoust made his TLP debut in April, defeating Alberta’s Brent Anderson by unanimous decision. Twardzik is looking to build on his successful pro debut against Mexico’s Jonathan Gonzalez Alanis in 2019.

Tickets are available by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/31005AFC905A0D3C