The current Olympic champion set for undefeated heavyweight clash

July 30th, 2021

The current Olympic gold medalist from Rio 2016, the talented Frenchman Tony Yoka, returns in a heavyweight clash on September 10th.

Yoka will aim to extend his undefeated run at Roland Garros Tennis Arena against Petar Milas. Both fighters are undefeated so far in their respective careers.

At 10-0 with eight stoppages, Yoka is widely tipped to be a heavyweight champion of the future. At 15-0, Milas has been hovering around the new WBC bridgerweight division after turning pro at cruiserweight.

The winner is in line for a considerable rankings boost.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP

Meanwhile, world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is looking forward to his next title defense. He battles Oleksandr Usyk that same month.

The unified ruler will put his titles on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) dominated and then floored IBF Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev last time out. He scored a brutal ninth-round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The fight last December was his first fight on UK soil since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018.

The Heavyweight division’s biggest attraction has sold-out stadiums and arenas worldwide, and now ‘AJ’ returns to the Capital for his fifth stadium fight looking to create more history as he faces his latest WBO Mandatory Challenger at the new state of the art home of Spurs.

He follows Frank Bruno MBE’s footsteps who defeated Joe Bugner in Matchroom Boxing’s first Heavyweight promotion at the old White Hart Lane in October 1987.

“The date is set, and we are fully locked in,” said Joshua. “September 25, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I put it all on the line again, and it’s time to defend my crown. We are two Olympic Gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges.

“The stadium is exceptional. The atmosphere will be electric. I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe inspiring venue. The stage is set, and I am ready to handle business.”