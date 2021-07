LIVE Olympic Boxing Results – Day 6: Eumir Marcial closes on history

July 29th, 2021

World Boxing News provides a full round-up of Olympic Boxing results from Day Six of the competition as Eumir Marcial wins through.

Filipino protege Marcial stands on the verge of history as the superstar in the making edges towards a medal at the Olympic Games.

Labeled “The New Manny Pacquiao’ by many in his home country and abroad, Marcial made it through to the last eight of the men’s middleweight category.

Following the Philippines celebrating their first-ever gold medal, Marcial will hope to add another in the coming days.

Olympic Boxing Results:

Session 11 – Kokugikan Arena

KHYZHNIAK Oleksandr 5

MORIWAKI Yuito 0

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

VERON Francisco Daniel

CEDENO MARTINEZ Euri 3

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

DARCHINYAN Arman 5

CSEMEZ Andrej 0

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

NEMOUCHI Younes

MARCIAL Eumir RSC-I

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

JALOLOV Bakhodir 5

ABDULLAYEV Mahammad 0

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

KUMAR Satish 4

BROWN Ricardo 1

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

ROGAVA Tsotne 1

CLARKE Frazer 4

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

ZUKHUROV Siyovush 0

ALIEV Mourad 5

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

CAKIROGLU Buse Naz 3

RAKHIMOVA Tursunoy 2

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

MAGNO Irish 0

JITPONG Jutamas 5

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

HAVYARIMANA Ornella 0

RADOVANOVIC Nina 5

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

SORRENTINO Giordana 0

HUANG Hsiao-Wen 5

Olympic Boxing – Session 12

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

SOUSA Hebert 3

TUOHETA Erbieke 2

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

KAKHRAMONOV Fanat 0

AMANKUL Abilkhan 5

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

VALSAINT JR Darrelle 4

TSHAMA MWENEKABWE David 1

Men’s Middle (69-75kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

ISLEY Troy 2

BAKSHI Gleb 3

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

TORREZ JR Richard 5

BOULOUDINATS Chouaib 0

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

PERO Dainier 5

SALCEDO CODAZI Cristian Camilo 0

Results to follow…

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

VERIASOV Ivan

YEGNONG NJIEYO Maxime

Men’s Super Heavy (+91kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

REZK MOSTAFA HAFEZ Yousry

KUNKABAYEV Kamshybek

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

VALENCIA VICTORIA Ingrit Lorena

HMANGTE Chungneijang Mery Kom

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

NAMIKI Tsukimi

SOUSA Graziele

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

FUCHS Virginia

KRASTEVA Stoyka Zhelyazkova

Women’s Fly (48-51kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

DAVISON Charley-Sian

CHANG Yuan