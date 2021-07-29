Amateur star Thomas Wu turns pro, sign with Tim VanNewHouse

July 29th, 2021

Tim VanNewhouse has announced the signing of highly touted 21-year old Thomas Wu to a managerial contract.

Wu, who resides in Arcadia, CA, is of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage. He is a four-time amateur

national champion, and had an overall amateur mark of 85-11.

“Aside from his incredible talent, he brings an outside ring presence that most fighters are striving for,” said VanNewhouse, who believes that Wu has all the intangibles to be a star along with the requisite talent to succeed in the pro ranks.

In 2018 Thomas Wu created the floating ball challenge on social media that garnered over 100 million combined impressions on ESPN and Sportscenter, Barstool Sports and Ridiculousness.

VanNewhouse stated, “In the fight game we tend to get excited about the next big prospect and most of the time it’s too early to tell how far someone will go.

“However, I can’t help but to be enthusiastic about this kid. He has star-power looks, is charismatic and has all the ability I look for in a young aspiring champion. I’m thrilled to be working with his team.”

Wu, who graduated from Temple City High says, “I’m excited to be working with Tim and the team he is building for me to take the next step in my career. This is a thrilling new journey for my father and I to be on. We worked hard to get to these next steps”

“The past several years we have had many offers to turn professional from guys like PBC, Cameron Dunkin and Top Rank, ” said his father, Tommy, who trains him.

“But it’s still been a challenge for us to find the right person to take my son into the pros. Tim is someone I have followed and known for years and he’s that guy for us. We trust in him and going forward

he will guide us into making the best business decisions for us in boxing.”

An announcement will be forthcoming on Wu’s professional debut, and who will be promoting him.

Wu is the second signing by VanNewhouse since his resignation from Split-T Management this past spring.

His first signing was two-time U.S. amateur champion Najee Lopez. VanNewhouse is regarded as one of the

sport’s rising managers and among the best talent scouts in America.