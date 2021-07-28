90-win Cuban amateur star and Mike Tyson lookalike a heavyweight threat

July 28th, 2021

Cuba has a potential future world heavyweight champion who could be challenging Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder at the top in the coming years.

For now, Lenier Pero is concentrating on making his name in the United States. It comes after signing a deal with Warriors Boxing.

The 28-year-old, with five wins and three stoppages since turning pro in 2019, amazingly won NINETY amateur bouts.

Pero’s hopes are high after beating the great Erislandy Savon three times, plus current professional Frank Sanchez five times sporting the vest.

Now, with the might of Warriors Boxing behind him, Pero is set to gain the experience needed to star in some massive stateside nights.

Not to mention that he bears an uncanny resemblance to a certain Mr. Mike Tyson during his younger days.

He’s already ranked number fifteen by one of the lesser-regarded sanctioning bodies.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHALLENGE

Pero is ready for the challenge.

“My career is about to take another turn in the right direction,” said Pero. “Everyone knows that you must fight in America if you want to make it in boxing.

“I’ve made a lot of sacrifices, leaving family and friends back home, but this is what I’ve chosen to do.

“When I arrive in the States, I’m going to work extra hard to be the best version of myself. I’m excited about the next journey of my life.”

Manager Jesse Rodriguez also brought Yoelvis Gomez and Geovany Bruzon to the attention of Leon Margules.

Rodriguez cannot wait to see how they all develop.

“All three of these fighters are very special, and we are very pleased to have signed with Warriors Boxing,” he said.

“Leon Margules and Luis DeCubas Sr. have been in the boxing business for many years, and I have complete faith that they will get my guys to the top.

“These guys are young and hungry with a burning desire to be world champions. Once we settle in America, it’s game over.”

Margules believes they have unearthed three gems that don’t need to get held back.

“Fighters with special talent like this only come around once in a lifetime. Furthermore, the plan is to move them swiftly, against top contenders, like we are doing with David Morrell.”

Remember the name Lenier Pero. You might see him holding a bonafide world heavyweight title one day soon.