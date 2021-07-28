Covid cancels scheduled Roy Jones Jr. show in Mexico

July 28th, 2021

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has announced that its schedule event this Thursday in Mexico, slated to be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

“COVID-19 is on the rise, and we needed to protect our fighters, as well as respect the local boxing commission’s restrictions,” RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said.

“We fully expect to continue promoting shows again in Mexico after conditions there improve.”