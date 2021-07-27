World Boxing Association continue to push fictitious secondary champions

July 27th, 2021

Mark Robinson

World Boxing Association chiefs seem to have no intention of addressing the scurge of secondary champions despite massive opposition.

Boxing fans have made their feelings know about the ficticious position for many years. It’s getting to the point now where promoters are the ones to stop it.

As previously written on WBN, promoters need to stop requesting sanction of these belts and really have to halt the process of telling their fighter’s they are competing for a world title.

Case in point is the most recent announcement that Can Xu will “defend” his WBA “regular” featherweight belt against Leigh Wood of England. This is despite Leo Santa Cruz still being noted as the “Super” champion by the WBA.

At the very least, that situation should be cleared up first. Santa Cruz hasn’t defended that strap for two years. Is he even still the world ruler at 126?

Santa Cruz intends to fight at that weight again soon. Therefore, this needs to be explained before the WBA release statements outling the Xu vs. Wood event.

They said: “Chinese boxer Can Xu, World Boxing Association (WBA) Featherweight champion, will defend his title next Saturday against British champion Leigh Wood.

“Better known in the ring as “The Monster”, Xu, with a record of 18-2, 3 KOs, has not fought in an official bout since November 2019, when he defended his title for the second time against American Manny Robles III.

“The Chinese fighter had to change his training approach with Sanchez’s high-volume attacking style to adapt to Wood’s finesse and patience. The Jiangxi native has been training intensively in Miami, Florida, with his Cuban trainer Pedro Diaz since March.

“The preparation in these months is by far the best I’ve had for my title fights, I feel in an excellent level both physically and mentally. Wood is a great fighter and a difficult opponent to face, he also has the advantage of fighting at home. I will put all my effort to keep my title,” said Can Xu.

“For his part, the British fighter is very confident and determined that the world title will stay at home.

“Opportunities like this don’t always come along, but I won’t need another one,” Wood said. “I will be World Champion. He (Xu) is a great fighter, if you let him fight his style it will be a very tough fight, I know what I have to do and I will make the necessary adjustments”, concluded the Englishman.

“Both fighters are a guarantee of entertainment for the public in a highly competitive division, and their bout, which will be broadcast on DAZN, promises to be fierce and entertaining.”

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION LOAD

Okay, a fierce and entertaining bout is on the cards, but is it really a world title fight?

Until this whole mess is addressed, boxing will continue to carry the heavy load of disgruntlement within the sport. It has to stop.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.