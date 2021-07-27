Women’s double highlights return of Broadway Boxing on August 20

July 27th, 2021

International Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella is proud to announce the return of the acclaimed Broadway Boxing series to the West Coast, set for Friday, August 20, held at the beautiful Sycuan Casino Resort, in El Cajon, CA.

Two women’s world title unifications highlight the card. The event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, starting at 8:00pm PT / 11:00pm ET.

“This is another highly significant card dominated by some of the best talent in women’s boxing. On August 20, from Sycuan Casino Resort, two super lightweight world title unifications will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass®, with champions Kali Reis and Mary McGee in separate bouts.

“There are already discussions of the winners of these bouts entering into a tournament to crown an undisputed champion,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Alma Ibarra and Kandi Wyatt vie in the ‘Thrilla For CasKilla’, a welterweight world title eliminator to become Jessica McCaskill’s mandatory challenger. Mexican heavyweight prospect Elvis Garcia will also compete in an exciting men’s bout on the broadcast.”

Tickets, which start at $69.00, are on sale now through Sycuan Casino Resort HERE. The Sycuan Casino Resort is located at 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019, thirty minutes from Downtown San Diego. Doors will open on the night of the event at 7:00pm PT, with the first bell at 8:00pm PT.

Headlining the broadcast, Kali Reis (17-7-1, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, makes the first defense of her WBA super lightweight world title against Los Angeles-based Australian veteran and former world champion Diana Prazak (14-3, 9 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout. The division’s vacant IBO title will also be on the line. Reis’ ring nickname, “KO Mequinonoag”, which means “many feathers, many talents”, represents her Native American heritage, of which she is part Cherokee, Nipmuc, and Seaconke Wampanoag. In 2016, Reis became the first female Native American to win a world boxing title when she captured the WBC middleweight championship.

Reis has recently garnered a wealth of positive headlines from the entertainment industry for her starring role in the cinematic release, “Catch the Fair One”, which tells the story of kidnapped Indigenous women. The film opened at the acclaimed Tribeca Film Festival in June, receiving the Festival’s 2021 Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature, and Reis, in her acting debut, won the Special Jury Award for her performance. Click Here For Movie Trailer

Inside the ring, Reis, a two-division world champion, won the vacant WBA super lightweight world title with a dominant 10-round unanimous decision against Kandi Wyatt, on November 6, 2020, in St. Petersburg, FL. Prazak is a former 130-pound WBC world champion, who made her triumphant ring return, following a six-year layoff, with a shutout unanimous decision versus Milagros Gabriela Diaz, on March 13, 2021.

In the co-feature, IBF super lightweight world champion “Merciless” Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs), of Gary, IN, makes the second defense of her world title against former world champion and mandatory challenger Victoria Bustos (21-6), of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. The fight will also be contested for the vacant WBO super lightweight world title as well. In the first defense of her IBF crown, McGee knocked out Deanha Hobbs in the ninth round, on February 8, 2020, in Hammond, IN. Determined to reclaim world championship glory once again, Bustos last fought Maria Soledad Capriolo, on June 12, 2021, earning a decision victory.

Fighting in an eight-round special attraction WBA welterweight world title eliminator, dubbed the “Thrilla for CasKilla”, Alma “The Conqueror” Ibarra (8-1, 4 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, faces Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-2, 3 KOs), of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The winner will become the mandatory challenger for undisputed world champion Jessica McCaskill. Ibarra returns to the ring following a tremendous upset victory against Maricela Cornejo, on March 18, 2021, in a feature bout broadcast on NBC Sports Network, presented by Ring City USA. In Wyatt’s last bout, she lost a thrilling world title challenge on points to Reis late last year.

Top Mexican heavyweight prospect Elvis Garcia (11-0, 8 KOs), of Tacoma, WA, by way of Puerta de Mangos, Nayarit, Mexico, will compete in an eight-round special attraction bout against fellow Mexican Rafael Rios (11-3, 8 KOs), born in Tijuana, now fighting out of San Diego, CA. The charismatic Garcia, known for his heavy hands, hits the ring following an eighth-round stoppage of Daniel Cota Peinado, on June 26, 2021. Referred to as Anthony Joshua’s “secret weapon”, Garcia served as Joshua’s main sparring partner in preparation for his world heavyweight championship rematch against Andy Ruiz in December 2019.