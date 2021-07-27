Nahir Albright, Mark Dawson score wins on RDR Promotions’ shows

July 27th, 2021

This past weekend, RDR Promotions staged two incredible night’s of boxing that featured fighters from all over the world.

Both events, which originated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia were streamed live to a worldwide audience on www.bxngtv.com.

The weekend, dubbed “Crossroads” saw two spectacular main events that saw Nahir Albright win the NABA Lightweight title with an eight-round lightweight title over Jeremy Hill on Friday. In Saturday’s main event, Mark Dawson Jr. won a eight-round unanimous over tough Ivan Pandzic in a battle of undefeated welterweights.

FRIDAY NIGHT’S RESULTS

Nahir Albright scored the biggest win of his career as he pounded out an eight-round unanimous decision over Jeremy Hill to capture the NABA Lightweight Title at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

There were some close rounds with each guy pressing the action at different points of the fight. Albright seemed to get the better of the action as they headed down the stretch. The final rounds saw Albright take control and clearly get the better of the action and he came home with the victory by scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74.

Albright, 133.6 lbs of Sicklerville, NJ is 13-1. Hill, 135.2 lbs of New Orleans, LA is 15-2.

Muhsin Cason demolished Tristan James by scoring a third-round stoppage of their four-round cruiserweight fight.

Cason landed a left hook that put James down hard on the canvas and the bout was stopped.

Cason, 197.3 lbs of Las Vegas is now 8-0 with five knockouts. James, 194 lbs of Des Moines, IA is 4-4-2.

Julian Smith scored an explosive first round stoppage of Derrick Whitley Jr in a scheduled welterweight.

Smith landed a booming overhand right that sent Whitley down for the count at 2:58.

Smith, 144.8 lbs of Country Club Hills, IL is 5-0 with four knockouts. Whitley, 147.6 lbs of Springfield, MA is 6-2-1.

Ryan Schwartzberg scored an upset as he stopped previously undefeated Ryan Umberger in the 2nd round of their four-round junior middleweight clash.

Schwartzberg caught Umberger with a big left hook that hurt Umberger. Schwartzberg continued to batter Umberger, but Umberger caught Schwartzberg with several hard shots of his own.

Umberger was still wobbly from the first barrage and got caught with several hard shots on the ropes and the bout was stopped at 1:41.

Schwartzberg, 156.3 lbs of Dania, FL is 1-1-1 with one knockout. Umberger, 155.3 lbs of Bensalem, PA is 4-1.

Du-Shane Crooks won a six-round majority decision over Bernard Thomas in a super middleweight bout.

Crooks, 167.7 lbs of May Pen, JAM won by scores of 60-54, 59-55 and 57-57 and is now 16-2. Thomas, 168.8 lbs of Kansas City, MO is 6-11.

Steve Galeano remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Marquis Hawthorne in a junior welterweight bout.

Galeano, 143.1 lbs of Bronx, NY won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 and is now 8-0. Hawthorne, 138.8 lbs of Waco, TX is 8-15.

Raekwon Butler remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Diemerci Nzau in a welterweight bout.

Butler, who dominated the fight at range, was deducted a point for spitting out his mouthpiece in the final frame. He was also cut over his right eye in round three.

Butler, 138.8 lbs won by 39-36 scores on all cards, and is now 3-0. Nzau, 144 lbs of Silver Spring, MD is now 11-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT’S RESULTS

It was a battle of undefeated welterweights that highlighted RDR Promotions 2nd night of back-to-back shows as Mark Dawson won an eight round unanimous decision over towering Ivan Pandzic at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

The opening rounds saw Pandzic trying to use his 6’4″ frame with shots from the outside. His shots were largely ineffective, and Dawson was able to get to the distance where he was able to land solid counter shots. Pandzic was drawn into a firefight on several occasions, which was much to the delight of Dawson as he got the better of the exchanges which led to Pandzic being sent home with his first loss by scores of 79-73, 78-74 and 77-74.

Dawson, 148 lbs of Philadelphia is 9-0-1. Pandzic, 146.2 lbs of Rancho Cucamonga, CA is 13-1-1.

Sean Hemphill remained undefeated as he systematically beat down Robert Burwell in a super middleweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 2:39 for Hemphill, 171 lbs of New Orleans, LA who is now 13-0 with eight knockouts. Burwell, 173 lbs of Orlando, FL is now 9-5.

Jabril Noble made a successful pro debut with a second round stoppage of Deijerro Revello in a super featherweight bout.

Noble dropped Revello in round two with a left hook. He finished it up seconds later with another left hook that dropped Revello and the fight was halted at 1:12.

Noble, 132.2 lbs of Philadelphia is 1-0 with one knockout. Revello, 131.2 lbs of Brighton, CO is 0-2.

Rasheen Brown remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Prisco Marquez in a featherweight fight.

Brown dropped Marquez with a straight left at the end of round one.

In round five, it was a left to the body that put Marquez on the deck.

Brown, 129 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-52, 59-53 and 58-55 and is now 10-0. Marquez, 127.9 lbs of Austin, TX is 4-4-1.

Edgar Joe Cortes won a six-round unanimous decision over Roberto Pucheta in a super bantamweight bout.

Cortes, 122.8 lbs of Millville, NJ won by scores of 58-56 on all cards and is now 9-6-1. Pucheta, 121.9 lbs of Jalisco, MEX is 10-19-2.

Joe Jones took out veteran Dhafir Smith in round three of a scheduled six-round cruiserweight bout.

In round two, Jones dropped Smith with a hard right hand. In round three, Jones landed 10 consecutive blows that forced referee Shawn Clark to stop the bout 18 seconds into the round.

Jones, 194.6 lbs of Jersey City, NJ is 12-4 with nine knockouts. Smith, 198.6 lbs of Upper Darby, PA is 28-26-7,

David Stevens remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Montrel James in a light heavyweight fight.

Stevens, 174.8 lbs of Reading, PA won by scores of 40-36 on all cards, and is now 6-0. James, 173.8 lbs of Saint Louis, MO is 1-6.