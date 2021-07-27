Mike Tyson channeled at Olympics as heavyweight bites David Nyika’s ear

Heavyweight Youness Baalla will go down in history after channeling the great Mike Tyson with an unfathomable bite to the ear of opponent David Nyika.

On day four of the Tokyo 2020 Boxing Competition at Kokugikan Arena, Baalla faced Nyika in session seven. New Zealander Nyika won be a whitewash, but it was Baalla’s actions that took the headlines.

It was shades of Tyson vs. Holyfield in the 1990s as Baalla aimed an unsportsmanlike nibble at Nyika’s ear. If seen by the official, the action would have resulted in an inevitable disqualification.

As it transpired, Nyika was comfortable enough in the bout to brush off the incident.

Taking to social media when headlines flashed around the world slating Baalla’s unsportsmanlike conduct, Nyika asked for calm surrounding the situation.

“Please read [sic]: The heat of battle can bring the best AND the worst out of people. This is part of the sport,” pointed out Nyika. “I have nothing but respect for my opponent and can appreciate the frustration he must have felt.

“Please don’t reach out to him if you have nothing nice to say. – Dave.”

HEAVYWEIGHT SWEET TOOTH

Before attempts to diffuse the reporting, Nyika had stated: “Somebody’s got a sweet tooth,” in a post that sparked the melee.

He also credited the media company who captured the shot beamed around the world by saying: “Amazing shot by photosportnz.”

Nonetheless, Nyika made it through to the men’s quarter-finals of the heavyweight tournament and is now just one step away from a medal.

Also, during the session, Pat McCormack and Caroline Dubois made it through for the United Kingdom. While in session eight, Delante Johnson and Oshae Jones won for the United States.

