Staples Center welcomes back a light heavyweight Oscar De La Hoya

July 27th, 2021

@oscardelahoya

Staples Center is gearing up to welcome back a light heavyweight Oscar De La Hoya following The Golden Boy’s first-ever event against Shane Mosley at the arena.

Boxing Legend De La Hoya of East Los Angeles, CA, will face former UFC Superstar Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The fight happens on Saturday, September 11. This contest marks a return to professional boxing after more than a decade for the 47-year-old.

De La Hoya vs. Belfort will be broadcast globally on FITE.TV. Also, through all leading Cable, Satellite, and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada via iNDemand.

The event takes place in association with Triller Fight Club. The event will not be an exhibition, as first thought.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Triller wanted to test the fighting skills and will of these two greats in combat sports history, competing in the light heavyweight division in a scheduled eight-round bout.

“In true Triller Fight Club style, this will be a four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza. Anything can and will happen. By continuing our relationship with Verzuz, we not only bring you the best in boxing but the best in music, too,” said Nigel Lythgoe.

Returning to lead the broadcast commentary will be entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg. HBO legend Jim Lampley will join him.

Lee Zeidman, President STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. LIVE, is looking forward to welcoming back De La Hoya.

“September 11, 2021, will truly be a special day at STAPLES Center. We are full circle welcoming back one of our favorite athletes, Oscar De La Hoya, in his return to the ring against Vitor Belfort,” he said.

“We have always been very proud of Oscar’s fight against Shane Mosley. It was our first boxing event at the STAPLES Center, and that his statue graces our Star Plaza.

“Our Team is very excited to work again with Triller Fight Club. They have some extraordinary ideas to make this a most memorable event for fans.”

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the September 11 event.

Fans can watch via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps. Plus, game controllers and all major OTT devices, as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.