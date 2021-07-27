Inaugural championship final of “Granite Chin Invitational set for Aug 28th

July 27th, 2021

The championship final of the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational will take center stage as part of another Granite Chin Promotions Pro-Am doubleheader on August 28th at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

Five weight class “Granite Chin Invitational” showdowns are scheduled during the evening portion of the separate admission doubleheader. The “Granite Chin Invitational” is sanctioned by USA Boxing.

A pro card, “The Come Up,” will be held during the afternoon portion, headlined by New England heavyweight champion “Fly” Mike Marshall (5-1-1, 4 KOs), fighting out of Danbury (CT), who was supposed to fight on the Fury-Wilder III card July 24 in Las Vegas, which was postponed due to members of Fury’s camp contracting COVID-19.

“I am genuinely excited for August 28th,” promoter Chris Traietti said. “Both shows will bring a ton of excitement and non-stop action. During the day, local fans are going to see some of the area’s finest prospects in action as they continue to ascend in the pro ranks.

“At night, we are going to see some of the best amateurs in New England fight in the finals of the ‘Granite Chin Invitational.’ I have every intention of keeping this tournament going on and having it a staple for amateur boxing in New England. These fighters will put their stamp on local boxing history by being in the inaugural champions.”

Some of New England’s future champions will be in action in the “Granite Chin Invitational” final. Boston welterweight Arika Skkog (Nonantum Boxing Club) is the most celebrated amateur in the finals having captured a gold medal at last year’s USA Boxing Elite National Championships, as well as being a 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion. She faces Emily Jones (Everybody Fights Rock), of Woburn (MA), in the championship match.

Nashua (NH) middleweight Mike Fontanez (Nashua PAL) squares off against Portland’s (ME) Wade Faria (Portland Boxing Club). Fontanez is a 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves Champion and 2-time USA Boxing Nationals silver medalist.

Framingham (MA) welterweight Kenny Larson (Nonantum Boxing Club) faces Manchester’s (NH) Apostolus Lolas (Nashua PAL), while Lawrence (MA) lightweight Jaydell Pazmino (Thrive Boxing) meets Worcester’s (MA) Jonathan Cortez (Worcester Boys & Girls Club), and Meriden (CT) featherweight Diego “King “ Bengochea fights Framingham’s (MA) Fran Scata (Nonantum Boxing Club).

Matches subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now and priced at $35.00 (general admission, $45.00 ringside) and $240.00 for a ringside table of four for Day Show / $25.00 (general admission) and $35.00 (ringside) for the Night Show. Purchase tickets online at www.ticketriver.com (Search: The Come Up (day show) and Granite Chin Finals (night show).

Doors open at 1 p.m. ET (day) and 7 p.m. ET (night) with the first bouts, respectively, at 1:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.